How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:39 - 05 February 2026
Stay Safe from Infections at Babering Shops
Barbering shops can spread infections if hygiene is poor. Some tips to stay safe, recognise clean practices, and protect yourself from health risks.
Barbering shops are places where people go not just to look good, but also to relax and socialise. However, because barbers work closely with the skin, hair, and sometimes blood, poor hygiene practices can expose customers to infections.

From fungal skin conditions to serious blood-borne diseases, the risks are real, but they are also preventable.

Knowing how to protect yourself when visiting a barbering shop can go a long way in safeguarding your health.

Common Infections You Can Get from Barbering Shops

Barbering tools come into direct contact with the scalp, face, neck, and sometimes broken skin. If these tools are not properly cleaned, infections can spread easily.

Common infections include:

  • Ringworm and other fungal infections

  • Folliculitis (infected hair follicles)

  • ImpetigoScalp infections

  • Hepatitis B and C, and in rare cases, HIV, through contaminated blades


    These infections often result from sharing unsterilised tools, dirty towels, or poor hand hygiene.

Choose a Clean and Licensed Barbering Shop

The first step to staying safe is selecting the right barbering shop. A clean environment is a strong sign that hygiene is taken seriously.

Look out for:

  • Clean floors, chairs, and mirrors

  • Proper waste bins for used blades and tissues

  • Barbers wearing clean clothing or aprons

  • A visible business licence or health inspection certificate

  • If the shop looks untidy or smells unpleasant, it is safer to walk away.

Ensure Tools Are Properly Sterilised

Barbering tools such as clippers, scissors, razors, and combs should be disinfected after every customer.

Safe practices include:

  • Clippers being cleaned and sprayed with disinfectant.

  • Razors or blades being new and disposable.

  • Combs and brushes soaked in disinfectant solutions.

  • Towels being freshly washed and not reused.

  • Do not feel shy to ask the barber if the tools have been cleaned. Your health comes first.

Avoid Sharing Personal Items

Never share personal grooming items at the barbering shop. Items such as towels, neck strips, sponges, and brushes can carry bacteria and fungi.

To stay safe:

  • Ask for a fresh neck strip or towel

  • Avoid using shared sponges or powder puffs

  • Consider bringing your own towel or clippers if you visit frequently

  • Check Your Skin Before and After Barbering


    If you have cuts, rashes, boils, or open wounds on your scalp or face, it is best to postpone your visit. These openings make it easier for germs to enter the body.

After your haircut or shave:

  • Inspect your skin for cuts or irritation

  • Clean the area gently when you get home

  • Apply an antiseptic if you notice any nicksIf itching, swelling, or rashes appear days later, seek medical attention promptly.

  • Observe the Barber’s Personal Hygiene

  • A professional barber should practise good personal hygiene.

Watch out for:

  • Hand washing or use of hand sanitiser between clients

  • Clean nails and hands

  • Avoidance of smoking or eating while working

  • Use of gloves when dealing with cuts or shaving

  • Poor personal hygiene can easily transfer germs from one client to another.

  • Speak Up When You Feel Unsafe

As a customer, you have the right to speak up. If something does not feel right such as a reused blade or dirty towel, politely request a change or leave the shop. It is better to feel uncomfortable for a moment than to deal with an infection for weeks.

Report Unsafe Practices

If you repeatedly notice unsafe practices in a barbering shop, consider reporting it to the appropriate local health authorities. This helps protect not only you, but others in the community.

Looking good should never come at the cost of your health. Barbering shops can be safe places if proper hygiene standards are followed by both barbers and customers.

By choosing clean shops, insisting on sterilised tools, and paying attention to your skin, you can significantly reduce your risk of infections. Your health is your responsibility—be alert, be informed, and stay safe.

