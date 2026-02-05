How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Barbering shops are places where people go not just to look good, but also to relax and socialise. However, because barbers work closely with the skin, hair, and sometimes blood, poor hygiene practices can expose customers to infections.
From fungal skin conditions to serious blood-borne diseases, the risks are real, but they are also preventable.
Knowing how to protect yourself when visiting a barbering shop can go a long way in safeguarding your health.
Common Infections You Can Get from Barbering Shops
Barbering tools come into direct contact with the scalp, face, neck, and sometimes broken skin. If these tools are not properly cleaned, infections can spread easily.
Common infections include:
Ringworm and other fungal infections
Folliculitis (infected hair follicles)
ImpetigoScalp infections
Hepatitis B and C, and in rare cases, HIV, through contaminated blades
These infections often result from sharing unsterilised tools, dirty towels, or poor hand hygiene.
READ ALSO: Portia Gabor reveals how her ‘big ears’ got her TV3 job as she reflects on her life journey
Choose a Clean and Licensed Barbering Shop
The first step to staying safe is selecting the right barbering shop. A clean environment is a strong sign that hygiene is taken seriously.
Look out for:
Clean floors, chairs, and mirrors
Proper waste bins for used blades and tissues
Barbers wearing clean clothing or aprons
A visible business licence or health inspection certificate
If the shop looks untidy or smells unpleasant, it is safer to walk away.
Ensure Tools Are Properly Sterilised
Barbering tools such as clippers, scissors, razors, and combs should be disinfected after every customer.
Safe practices include:
Clippers being cleaned and sprayed with disinfectant.
Razors or blades being new and disposable.
Combs and brushes soaked in disinfectant solutions.
Towels being freshly washed and not reused.
Do not feel shy to ask the barber if the tools have been cleaned. Your health comes first.
Avoid Sharing Personal Items
Never share personal grooming items at the barbering shop. Items such as towels, neck strips, sponges, and brushes can carry bacteria and fungi.
To stay safe:
Ask for a fresh neck strip or towel
Avoid using shared sponges or powder puffs
Consider bringing your own towel or clippers if you visit frequently
Check Your Skin Before and After Barbering
If you have cuts, rashes, boils, or open wounds on your scalp or face, it is best to postpone your visit. These openings make it easier for germs to enter the body.
After your haircut or shave:
Inspect your skin for cuts or irritation
Clean the area gently when you get home
Apply an antiseptic if you notice any nicksIf itching, swelling, or rashes appear days later, seek medical attention promptly.
Observe the Barber’s Personal Hygiene
A professional barber should practise good personal hygiene.
Watch out for:
Hand washing or use of hand sanitiser between clients
Clean nails and hands
Avoidance of smoking or eating while working
Use of gloves when dealing with cuts or shaving
Poor personal hygiene can easily transfer germs from one client to another.
Speak Up When You Feel Unsafe
As a customer, you have the right to speak up. If something does not feel right such as a reused blade or dirty towel, politely request a change or leave the shop. It is better to feel uncomfortable for a moment than to deal with an infection for weeks.
Report Unsafe Practices
If you repeatedly notice unsafe practices in a barbering shop, consider reporting it to the appropriate local health authorities. This helps protect not only you, but others in the community.
Looking good should never come at the cost of your health. Barbering shops can be safe places if proper hygiene standards are followed by both barbers and customers.
By choosing clean shops, insisting on sterilised tools, and paying attention to your skin, you can significantly reduce your risk of infections. Your health is your responsibility—be alert, be informed, and stay safe.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-