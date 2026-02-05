Advertisement

Ofosu Nkansah denies arrest, insists he voluntarily reported to NIB

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 15:41 - 05 February 2026
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
Lawyers for former NEIP CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah deny claims of his arrest by the NIB, insisting he voluntarily reported to assist investigations into alleged sale of government-funded overseas scholarships.
Lawyers representing former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, have dismissed claims that their client was arrested by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), clarifying that he presented himself voluntarily to assist with investigations.

The clarification follows public commentary by Dzifa Gunu, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, who suggested in a Facebook post that Mr Nkansah had been picked up by the NIB after allegedly failing to honour earlier invitations to substantiate claims he had made.

However, Mr Nkansah’s legal team, led by Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has stated that the former NEIP boss was not arrested or detained. According to the lawyers, Mr Nkansah willingly reported to the NIB to provide information relating to allegations surrounding the alleged sale of government-funded overseas scholarships by officials of the Scholarship Secretariat.

The controversy stems from comments made by Mr Nkansah during a radio discussion on Sompa 106.5 FM, where he alleged that certain individuals paid money to secure government-sponsored scholarships to study abroad. The claims sparked widespread public debate, raising concerns about transparency, fairness, and integrity in the administration of state-funded educational opportunities.

Following the broadcast, President John Dramani Mahama directed the NIB to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations. The directive was formally communicated by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Fosu, who described the claims as serious and of significant public interest.

In a letter dated February 3, 2026, the NIB was tasked to thoroughly establish the facts surrounding the allegations, identify any persons implicated, and verify the credibility of the claims. The bureau has been instructed to submit its findings directly to the President for further consideration and any necessary action.

While differing public accounts have fuelled speculation over Mr Nkansah’s status, his legal team insists that his engagement with the NIB has been cooperative and voluntary, stressing that he remains committed to assisting the investigation to ensure clarity and accountability in the matter.

News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
