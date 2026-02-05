‘I am sorry if I offended him’ – Chairman Wontumi begs President Mahama

Chairman Wontumi apologises to President John Dramani Mahama over past comments, expresses optimism about the NPP’s 2028 chances, and declares his intention to contest the party’s national chairmanship.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has publicly apologised to President John Dramani Mahama over what he described as unsavoury comments made during the height of partisan political campaigning.

Speaking in an interview with 1957 News, Chairman Wontumi acknowledged President Mahama’s position as Ghana’s leader and appealed for forgiveness, explaining that his past remarks were driven by the intense pressures of party politics.

“He is our president. When he was contesting the election, I had to work for my party. If I meet him, I will greet him, and I am sure he will hand over to Dr Bawumia in 2029 just as Akufo-Addo did for him in 2025,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi

In a further show of remorse, the outspoken party executive conceded that political actors can sometimes cross the line in their public commentary.

“We are all human and sometimes we go overboard, so if I have offended him, I recognise it and apologise to him by saying I am sorry,” Chairman Wontumi added.

President John Mahama

Beyond the apology, he expressed strong optimism about the NPP’s prospects in the next general election, insisting that the party, under the leadership of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would reclaim power in 2028. He based his confidence on what he described as historical patterns in Ghana’s democratic journey, where outgoing presidents have handed over to leaders from opposing political traditions.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira Bawumia

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the NPP, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely fought internal race ahead of the 2028 polls.

In a statement dated February 4, he said the party was at a critical juncture and required leadership that was firm, principled, and committed to rebuilding unity following recent electoral setbacks.

According to him, the future success of the NPP would depend on strong internal cohesion, discipline, and a renewed focus on reconnecting with grassroots supporters across the country.

