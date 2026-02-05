Advertisement

‘I am sorry if I offended him’ – Chairman Wontumi begs President Mahama

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:23 - 05 February 2026
President John Mahama and Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi apologises to President John Dramani Mahama over past comments, expresses optimism about the NPP’s 2028 chances, and declares his intention to contest the party’s national chairmanship.
Advertisement

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has publicly apologised to President John Dramani Mahama over what he described as unsavoury comments made during the height of partisan political campaigning.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with 1957 News, Chairman Wontumi acknowledged President Mahama’s position as Ghana’s leader and appealed for forgiveness, explaining that his past remarks were driven by the intense pressures of party politics.

“He is our president. When he was contesting the election, I had to work for my party. If I meet him, I will greet him, and I am sure he will hand over to Dr Bawumia in 2029 just as Akufo-Addo did for him in 2025,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ghana, Zambia sign historic visa waiver agreement during President Mahama’s state visit

Chairman Wontumi
Advertisement

In a further show of remorse, the outspoken party executive conceded that political actors can sometimes cross the line in their public commentary.

“We are all human and sometimes we go overboard, so if I have offended him, I recognise it and apologise to him by saying I am sorry,” Chairman Wontumi added.

President John Mahama

Beyond the apology, he expressed strong optimism about the NPP’s prospects in the next general election, insisting that the party, under the leadership of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would reclaim power in 2028. He based his confidence on what he described as historical patterns in Ghana’s democratic journey, where outgoing presidents have handed over to leaders from opposing political traditions.

ALSO READ: ‘This isn't politics, it is about our history’ – Transport Minister defends KIA renaming

Advertisement
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira Bawumia

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the NPP, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely fought internal race ahead of the 2028 polls.

In a statement dated February 4, he said the party was at a critical juncture and required leadership that was firm, principled, and committed to rebuilding unity following recent electoral setbacks.

ALSO READ: Ghana’s inflation falls to 3.8% in January 2026, lowest since 2021

According to him, the future success of the NPP would depend on strong internal cohesion, discipline, and a renewed focus on reconnecting with grassroots supporters across the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
News
05.02.2026
Ofosu Nkansah denies arrest, insists he voluntarily reported to NIB
Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)
Entertainment
05.02.2026
Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)
How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Lifestyle
05.02.2026
How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16
Sports
05.02.2026
Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16
Hammer and 5 legendary Ghanaian music producers who changed the industry
Entertainment
05.02.2026
Hammer and 5 legendary Ghanaian music producers who changed the industry
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
05.02.2026
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings