Ghana listed as IShowSpeed’s second nationality on Wikipedia after his visit

American livestreamer and YouTube personality IShowSpeed has sparked widespread online excitement after Ghana was listed as an additional nationality on his Wikipedia profile, following his recent visit to the country.

The 21-year-old content creator, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., travelled to Ghana on 26 January 2026 as part of his wider African tour. During the trip, he was ceremonially given the Ghanaian name Berima Kofi Akuffo, a gesture that symbolised his warm reception and cultural integration.

The update to his Wikipedia page, which now references Ghana alongside his American nationality, has drawn significant attention. It remains unclear whether the change was made by IShowSpeed himself or edited by one of his many online supporters.

Throughout his stay, the popular streamer repeatedly expressed admiration for Ghana’s culture, hospitality, and way of life. He even hinted at plans to purchase property in the country, further fuelling public enthusiasm. Many fans have described the update as a reflection of the deep impression Ghana made on him, particularly during his time in the Eastern Region and Greater Accra.

IShowSpeed’s visit featured several memorable moments that quickly went viral. His journey included a stop at the Asenema Waterfall in Akropong, where Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya introduced him to a nature-inspired relaxation experience during a livestream. The streamer openly praised the friendliness of Ghanaians, while members of his team and security detail also joined in the experience.

He was later spotted at the shea butter museum owned by Miss Malaika contestant Hamamat Montia, where his visit attracted further attention on social media. Another widely shared clip showed him performing a traditional dance at the palace of the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III. By carefully copying the movements of a palace kinsman, he delighted those present and earned applause both on-site and from viewers watching online.

