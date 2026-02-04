How Kennedy Agyapong reacted to Prophet ElBernard’s prophecy before it failed

Following the NPP presidential primaries, Prophet Elbernard admitted his prediction of Kennedy Agyapong’s win was incorrect, issuing a public apology and reflecting on the impact of his prophecy, while Alex Kwaku Tetteh shared insights into Agyapong’s private concerns.

Alex Kwaku Tetteh, Founder and President of the Centre for International Trade and Education Ghana (CITEG), has disclosed details of a private concern allegedly expressed by Kennedy Agyapong regarding Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun in the lead-up to the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries held on 31 January 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Mr Tetteh, the outspoken politician confided in his supporters that he was uneasy about the direction the General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries was taking following a prophecy linked to his political ambitions. He claimed that Kennedy Agyapong feared the prophecy was being overemphasised within the church.

READ MORE: Sonnie Badu defends Prophet ElBernard after failed political prophecy

Speaking during an interview on Top FM on 3 February 2026, Tetteh recalled that the former Assin Central Member of Parliament expressed deep concern for the cleric’s well-being. “He said he was scared for Elbernard. He felt the prophet was going too far and putting too much pressure on his church because of him. I kept thinking about what he said throughout the night,” Tetteh revealed.

He further explained that Kennedy Agyapong believed he possessed insights that even his loyal supporters were unable to grasp, suggesting that some followers were being led astray. Tetteh also indicated that the presidential hopeful appeared to have privately anticipated defeat in the primaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the run-up to the elections, Prophet Elbernard had repeatedly declared that Kennedy Agyapong would win the party’s presidential contest. He claimed that the outcome had been divinely revealed to him through an angelic encounter.

At one church service, the prophet made a direct proclamation to the politician, stating, “The angel said I should tell you face to face that on 31 January 2026, the number you picked during the balloting, which has become your symbol, will also be your position after the election.”

However, the prophecy failed to materialise. Following the primaries, Prophet Elbernard issued a public apology, openly admitting that his prediction was incorrect. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. He wrote.

That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong. I am deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to recognise the impact of his public declaration, noting that many people had placed trust in his words. He added,

Because I spoke publicly with prophetic authority, many people trusted my word, and some were affected emotionally, spiritually, and politically. I take full responsibility for this prophetic word. I do not blame anyone or shift responsibility

The prophet also apologised to individuals who acted based on his prophecy, expressing regret over any disappointment caused. He stated that the experience had prompted him to pause, reflect, and reconsider how prophetic messages should be communicated in the future.

READ ALSO: Showboy arrested following earlier resistance to police arrest

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ultimately, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP presidential primaries, securing the party’s flagbearer position for the 2028 general elections. Official results released after the close of polls on 31 January 2026 showed that Dr Bawumia obtained 110,645 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of the total.