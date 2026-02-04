Advertisement

Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:05 - 04 February 2026
Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet | Image: picture-alliance/NurPhoto/E. Acayan
Advertisement

Former Cruzeiro youth midfielder João Victor da Silva Santos has died at the age of 22 after reportedly being struck by a stray bullet in Brazil, according to The Sun Sports.

Advertisement

The young footballer had been in a coma for three weeks at the Alagoas State General Hospital in Maceió, his hometown in northeastern Brazil, following the January 11 incident.

He was critically injured while attending an anniversary celebration for local side Palma Alagoana, a club owned by a relative.

MUST READ: No Old Trafford Comeback? Ex-teammate breaks silence on Ronaldo’s Man United return rumour

Tributes have poured in for Santos—widely known by his nickname Vitao—after confirmation that he passed away following complications from his injuries.

Advertisement

Palma Alagoana released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of the midfielder, describing him as a dedicated athlete whose passion and personality left a lasting impact on teammates and supporters.

Santos was part of Cruzeiro’s youth system between 2019 and 2021, making 33 appearances and scoring once.

READ ALSO: 10 Brilliant Inventions Everybody Once Thought Would Fail

During his time at the club, he shared the dressing room with several notable talents, including goalkeeper Otavio Costa and Brazilian international Vitor Roque.

He later made his professional debut with Brazilian Serie C side São Bernardo but was not actively playing at the professional level at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

He went on to make his professional football debut with Brazilian Serie C side Sao Bernardo, although he was not playing professionally when he was injured.

READ MORE: African Athletes Who Will Be Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Few details have emerged so far about the circumstances in which Joao was shot, although local reports say he was hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities have yet to release full details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, though local reports indicate he was unintentionally struck by a stray bullet.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 20 Best Football Coaches of All Time
Sports
04.02.2026
Top 20 Best Football Coaches of All Time
‘This isn't politics, it is about our history’ – Transport Minister defends KIA renaming
News
04.02.2026
‘This isn't politics, it is about our history’ – Transport Minister defends KIA renaming
Randy pastor raped minor
Entertainment
04.02.2026
Prophet ElBernard and 5 Ghanaian pastors exposed in ‘fake prophecies’ scandals
Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet
Sports
04.02.2026
Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet
How to Stay Hygienic When Using Restrooms in Hospitals
Lifestyle
04.02.2026
How to Stay Hygienic When Using Restrooms in Hospitals
How Kennedy Agyapong reacted to Prophet ElBernard’s prophecy before it failed
Entertainment
04.02.2026
How Kennedy Agyapong reacted to Prophet ElBernard’s prophecy before it failed