Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet

Former Cruzeiro youth midfielder João Victor da Silva Santos has died at the age of 22 after reportedly being struck by a stray bullet in Brazil, according to The Sun Sports.

The young footballer had been in a coma for three weeks at the Alagoas State General Hospital in Maceió, his hometown in northeastern Brazil, following the January 11 incident.

He was critically injured while attending an anniversary celebration for local side Palma Alagoana, a club owned by a relative.

Tributes have poured in for Santos—widely known by his nickname Vitao—after confirmation that he passed away following complications from his injuries.

Palma Alagoana released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of the midfielder, describing him as a dedicated athlete whose passion and personality left a lasting impact on teammates and supporters.

Santos was part of Cruzeiro’s youth system between 2019 and 2021, making 33 appearances and scoring once.

During his time at the club, he shared the dressing room with several notable talents, including goalkeeper Otavio Costa and Brazilian international Vitor Roque.

He later made his professional debut with Brazilian Serie C side São Bernardo but was not actively playing at the professional level at the time of the incident.

Few details have emerged so far about the circumstances in which Joao was shot, although local reports say he was hit by a stray bullet.