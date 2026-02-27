SONA2026: President Mahama issues stern warning to Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a firm warning to Ghanaian football supporters planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

The caution came during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, 27 February, emphasising the importance of responsible travel and compliance with visa regulations.

Speaking on Ghana’s participation in the global sporting spectacle, President Mahama highlighted the significance of the national team’s presence at the tournament.

“This year, we will strengthen Ghana's standing in the major global and intercontinental sporting event. We will make our fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. For us, this is an opportunity to boost our branding and economy beyond just sports,” he stated.

The president stressed that all supporters intending to travel to the U.S. must first submit visa applications through the American Embassy.

Ghana recently regained access to five-year nonimmigrant visas after a period of restrictions, following measures to address previous violations.

President Mahama cautioned that misuse of this opportunity could jeopardise Ghana’s visa privileges.

“We’re being told we must ensure that supporters who go return on the visas. It has taken a lot of work to restore Ghana's 5-year nonimmigrant visas and take us off the ban list. It is my hope that this event will not send thousands of Ghanaians to America and get us back on the ban list,” he warned.

With the Black Stars drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia, the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents both a challenge and a chance for Ghanaian football on the global stage.

Fans are urged to respect all travel guidelines and ensure adherence to visa requirements to support the team responsibly while safeguarding Ghana’s diplomatic and international travel privileges.

