SONA2026: Pres. Mahama volunteers to be brand ambassador for Ghana's creative industry
President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to serve as a “personal ambassador” for Ghana’s creative industry, signalling renewed government backing for the arts, tourism and cultural enterprise.
Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Friday, 27 February 2026, the President stressed on the growing importance of creativity in shaping Ghana’s economic future. He argued that the country’s prosperity cannot rely solely on traditional industries, particularly at a time when artificial intelligence and automation are transforming the global workplace.
He told the House;
Our economy will not be built only by traditional sectors, but also by human creativity , sectors that will absorb those displaced from the shop floor by new AI technologies being rolled out
In a significant announcement, President Mahama revealed that government has allocated GH¢20 million to the film sector alone. The funding, he said, will support players across the industry ,from Kumawood to Gallywood and other emerging production hubs.
Government has allocated 20 million Ghana cedis to the film sector alone,’ he stated. ‘This is to support Kumawood and Gallywood and all the woods
An additional GH¢20 million has been earmarked for other creative disciplines, including music, fashion, visual arts and related sectors.
The President added;
I believe that this injection of money will bolster our creative sectors
He stressed that Ghana’s global appeal as a tourist destination stems largely from its cultural capital , its history, heritage sites, music, cuisine and fashion. Strengthening the creative economy, he noted, would not only generate employment but also consolidate Ghana’s reputation as a cultural powerhouse in West Africa.
In one of the most striking moments of his address, President Mahama offered a personal commitment to champion the industry.
He declared;
I wish to assure the creative industry and the Ministry of Tourism that I will be your personal ambassador
The assurance was met with applause from members of Parliament and is expected to resonate strongly with stakeholders who have long advocated sustained state support.
Beyond funding, the President also outlined plans to modernise major national event venues as part of a broader strategy to position Ghana as a leading destination for conferences, exhibitions and entertainment.
He announced that the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will undergo comprehensive refurbishment to restore it to its former prestige as the country’s premier venue for high-profile gatherings.
According to the President, the original contractors, Enego Project Ghana Limited, have already conducted a structural integrity assessment at the request of the Office of the Chief of Staff and submitted recommendations for renovation works. The refurbishment is expected to commence within weeks.
However, President Mahama acknowledged that upgrading the AICC alone would not be sufficient to meet Ghana’s ambitions.
He noted;
The AICC is not enough for a country seeking to develop its creative sector and become West Africa’s destination for meetings, conferences, musical concerts and entertainment
In partnership with the private sector, government will this year begin construction of a modern convention and creative events centre. The facility is intended to establish Ghana as West Africa’s leading hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), as well as large-scale creative events.
Additionally, the long-closed State Banquet Hall is set to undergo renovation and reopening, further expanding the country’s capacity to host prestigious national and international functions.
President Mahama’s address marks a clear shift towards recognising creativity as a pillar of economic transformation. By combining financial investment, infrastructure renewal and personal advocacy, the government is positioning the arts and tourism sectors as central drivers of growth in an era increasingly shaped by digital innovation.
For Ghana’s filmmakers, musicians, event organisers and cultural entrepreneurs, the message from the presidency was unmistakable: the creative industry is no longer peripheral , it is central to the nation’s development agenda.