Woman launches professional vigilante service against abusers: 'I beat men for a living'

Leti Crystal, a Ugandan travel enthusiast, recently appeared on the TUBTS podcast to discuss her unconventional business: a professional vigilante service supporting survivors of abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crystal, who refers to herself as a modern-day “superhero” for the mistreated, explained her mission to protect women from abusive partners.

The segment, highlighting her hands-on approach, has since gone viral on social media, according to Black Enterprise.

Crystal revealed,

MUST READ: Police probe deaths of Ghanaian man and Nigerian girlfriend found in Morocco apartment

Advertisement

Advertisement

I recently started a business where I beat men who beat pregnant women, underage girls, or rape victims

She added. She noted that the venture has already proven more financially successful than her previous career in content creation.

I will start working with the police, and my goal is to beat at least 1,000 men before 2027

Crystal leverages social media platforms such as TikTok to grow her business, attracting a significant portion of her clientele online.

However, reports from the Nigerian Bulletin confirm that the operation is a collaborative effort. She manages a dedicated team that carries out missions commissioned by women to deliver “hard lessons” to abusive men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Yes, it is real," she emphasised."I have a group of people that I work with to beat them into shape, and if you are in a violent relationship or he is cheating on you, we beat such men back into shape properly."

While some critics view her methods as extreme retaliation, Crystal has received strong support from her community.

Comments online have ranged from, “How do I invest in this business?” to, “If the justice system worked consistently, no one would even be talking about this. This is a welcome development, btw.”

Crystal argues that her physical approach serves as a deterrent, ensuring abusers understand there are immediate consequences for their actions. She stresses that her work goes beyond violence:"It’s about protecting women and sending a message that abuse will not be tolerated. I want women to feel empowered to stand up for themselves," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interpersonal violence (IPV) remains a pressing issue for Black women, particularly in West Africa. The Coalition of Feminists for Social Change (COFEM) identifies IPV as a “critical regional concern".

Studies show the pooled prevalence of IPV in Africa ranges from 36% to over 41%, exceeding the global average of 30%, with nearly half of African women experiencing partner violence in their lifetime.

The highest rates are found in Middle Africa (49.3%) and East Africa (44.1%), affecting countries such as Cameroon, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Although ethical questions remain around vigilantism, Crystal has emerged as a tangible solution for abused women seeking empowerment and protection. Her mission aims to maintain street-level accountability until the legal system can fully support survivors.

Through her bold approach, Leti Crystal is transforming personal conviction into direct action, offering a unique form of protection for survivors while challenging the societal norms that often allow abuse to persist.

Video