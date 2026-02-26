Advertisement

Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:13 - 26 February 2026
Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]
Advertisement

A goalkeeper in France’s Ligue 1 appeared to feign an injury to give his Muslim teammates a chance to break their Ramadan fast, despite rules prohibiting religious breaks during matches.

Advertisement

During Nantes’ 2-0 win over Le Havre on Sunday, goalkeeper Anthony Lopes fell to the ground near the halfway line, unchallenged, as the ball went out for a throw-in.

Under league regulations, outfield players must leave the pitch for treatment if injured, allowing play to continue.

Goalkeepers are exempt from this rule, which allowed Lopes to receive attention from club medical staff while five teammates headed to the touchline to hydrate and eat, observing their fast-breaking ritual.

MUST READ: Woman launches professional vigilante service against abusers: 'I beat men for a living'

Advertisement

France maintains strict rules regarding religious practices in sports, and no official allowances exist for breaks during matches for fasting players.

Lopes, a former Portugal international, reportedly remained on the ground briefly after treatment to give his teammates additional time before play resumed.

READ ALSO: Champions League: Round of 16 draw date, qualified teams, fixtures & road to Budapest revealed

The win was critical for Nantes, who are 17th in the 18-team league, level on points with 16th-placed Auxerre but behind on goal difference.

Video

Advertisement

The bottom two teams face relegation, making every point vital for the club’s top-flight survival.

READ MORE: Madrid sack fan from Bernabeu before Benfica clash, open probe into alleged offensive gesture

Ramadan, which began on February 17 and continues until March 19, requires Muslims to fast from dawn to sunset, one of the five pillars of Islam, as a demonstration of faith and devotion.

The gesture highlighted both Lopes’ awareness of his teammates’ religious commitments and the challenges players face when balancing professional football with spiritual observances.

Advertisement

This incident has drawn attention to the ongoing debate over accommodating religious practices within competitive sports in countries with strict secular regulations.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
File photo: Ghana Armed Forces
News
26.02.2026
Ghana Armed Forces launch search and rescue operation after sea attack near Senya Bereku
Puma Lubricants: Swiss Precision, Built for Ghanaian Roads
Business
26.02.2026
Puma Lubricants: Swiss Precision, Built for Ghanaian Roads
Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]
Sports
26.02.2026
Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]
Armed attack at sea leaves over 50 fishermen stranded off Senya Bereku
News
26.02.2026
Armed attack at sea leaves over 50 fishermen stranded off Senya Bereku
Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location
Woman launches professional vigilante service against abusers: 'I beat men for a living'
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Woman launches professional vigilante service against abusers: 'I beat men for a living'