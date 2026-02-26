Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]

Goalkeeper 'forced to fake injury' to let Muslim team-mates break Ramadan fast [Video]

A goalkeeper in France’s Ligue 1 appeared to feign an injury to give his Muslim teammates a chance to break their Ramadan fast, despite rules prohibiting religious breaks during matches.

During Nantes’ 2-0 win over Le Havre on Sunday, goalkeeper Anthony Lopes fell to the ground near the halfway line, unchallenged, as the ball went out for a throw-in.

Under league regulations, outfield players must leave the pitch for treatment if injured, allowing play to continue.

Goalkeepers are exempt from this rule, which allowed Lopes to receive attention from club medical staff while five teammates headed to the touchline to hydrate and eat, observing their fast-breaking ritual.

France maintains strict rules regarding religious practices in sports, and no official allowances exist for breaks during matches for fasting players.

Lopes, a former Portugal international, reportedly remained on the ground briefly after treatment to give his teammates additional time before play resumed.

The win was critical for Nantes, who are 17th in the 18-team league, level on points with 16th-placed Auxerre but behind on goal difference.

Video

Under the current rules of the Ligue de Football Professionnel and the French Football Federation (FFF), Ligue 1 matches are not… pic.twitter.com/F24kmHdCKu — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) February 25, 2026

The bottom two teams face relegation, making every point vital for the club’s top-flight survival.

Ramadan, which began on February 17 and continues until March 19, requires Muslims to fast from dawn to sunset, one of the five pillars of Islam, as a demonstration of faith and devotion.

The gesture highlighted both Lopes’ awareness of his teammates’ religious commitments and the challenges players face when balancing professional football with spiritual observances.

