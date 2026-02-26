Age verification required
Puma Lubricants: Swiss Precision, Built for Ghanaian Roads
Ever felt your engine struggling in Accra’s traffic, or noticed how dusty roads in Kumasi take a toll on your car? That’s where Puma Lubricants comes in. Swiss-engineered oils designed to protect your car, boost efficiency, and handle Africa’s toughest driving conditions.
Built for Ghana’s Roads
Driving in Ghana isn’t always smooth. Dusty highways, stop-and-go traffic, and variable fuel quality can wear down engines fast. Puma Energy oils are formulated to tackle these challenges head-on:
Cooling Your Engine (Coolants & Oils) Puma coolants use advanced thermal-transfer technology to prevent engine overheating and radiator "boiling over" in Ghana’s tropical climate.
Fuel Quality Management: Reduces engine sludge caused by high-sulfur or low-quality fuels.
Easy Steering and Less Wear (Transmission & Steering Fluids): Transmission fluids provide a high viscosity index that ensures the steering wheel remains light and responsive regardless of temperature.
Save Money, Drive Smarter
Puma Energy isn’t just about protection; it’s about efficiency. Low-viscosity formulas improve fuel economy, and long drain intervals mean fewer trips to the garage. Less maintenance, more peace of mind.
A Solution for Every Car
Fully Synthetic: High-performance cars, petrol or diesel, maximum cleaning, top efficiency.
Semi-Synthetic: Cost-effective, petrol engines and better oxidation resistance.
Mineral Oils: Older or worn engines:keeps them clean, perfect for Ghana’s second-hand market.
Beyond Engine Oils
Puma Energy cares for your whole car:
Brake Fluid (DOT 4): Handles heavy loads and harsh conditions.
HD Coolant: Protects radiators, prevents foaming and corrosion.
Transmission Fluids: Synthetic oils that resist breakdown for automatic gearboxes.
Trusted by Manufacturers
Puma Lubricants meet or exceed OEM approvals, so you know your car is getting the protection it deserves.
Swiss precision meets African readiness and drive with confidence.
Get Puma Lubricants today at your nearest Puma Energy Retail Service Station, and give your car the care it deserves.
Puma Energy is currently seeking new lubricants distributors to join their network, and interested partners can reach out via Ghanab2b@pumaenergy.com for more information.
