Armed attack at sea leaves over 50 fishermen stranded off Senya Bereku

Over 50 fishermen were left stranded off Senya Bereku in Ghana's Central Region after armed men attacked at sea, stealing outboard motors, generators and valuables. Authorities have deployed military and Marine Police units to apprehend the suspects, raising concerns over maritime security for fishing communities.

Armed men launched a violent raid on fishermen at sea near Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, seizing outboard motors, generator sets and other valuables while leaving more than fifty fishermen stranded offshore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a night fishing expedition on Thursday, February 26, when the assailants, reportedly operating a black boat, stormed the fishing grounds under cover of darkness. The attackers held the fishermen at gunpoint, fired multiple warning shots and overpowered them before carrying away their equipment.

Elder Samuel Fetteh, an eyewitness, recounted the ordeal to Adom FM: “The armed men overpowered the fishermen and carried out the robbery without resistance. They were left stranded about four thousand metres from the shore.”

ALSO READ: Ablakwa visits 2 Ghanaian nationals held as prisoners of war in Ukraine

The District Chief Executive for Awutu Senya West, Kalala Nyamkye, confirmed the attack and said a rescue boat had been dispatched to bring the stranded fishermen safely back to shore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Chief Executive for Awutu Senya West, Kalala Nyamkye

Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for the area, also commented on the situation, highlighting the swift response of security agencies. “There was an armed attack at sea. Our fishermen usually go out at night and return early in the morning. Those who went toward the Nyanyano side were reportedly attacked,” she said.

She added: “They were robbed of their outboard motors and generator sets by a black boat. I cannot disclose the nationality of the attackers. Investigations are ongoing.”

Ms Tetteh-Agbotui further confirmed that the Inspector-General of Police has deployed military personnel and Marine Police units to track down and apprehend the suspects. “The military, the Navy and Marine Police are all helping in the ongoing search for the perpetrators,” she stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: DVLA clarifies plans to offer driver licensing services abroad amid public backlash