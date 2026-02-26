DVLA clarifies plans to offer driver licensing services abroad amid public backlash

DVLA dismisses misleading reports about posting staff overseas, clarifies collaboration with Ghana’s embassies to provide driver’s licence renewal and International Driver’s Permit services to Ghanaians abroad.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has moved to correct what it describes as misleading media reports regarding its plans to extend selected services to Ghanaians living abroad.

In a statement dated February 26, 2026, the DVLA said it had taken note of headlines suggesting that the Authority intended to deploy its staff to foreign missions to operate from there, a claim it insists is inaccurate.

“It has come to the attention of Management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), misleading news headlines over the extended services of DVLA to selected foreign countries,” the statement said.

The Authority explained that under an arrangement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has agreed to collaborate with Ghana’s Embassies to provide limited services to qualified Ghanaian citizens residing outside the country.

“For clarity, the DVLA, through an arrangement with the Foreign Affairs Ministry has agreed to collaborate with Ghana's Embassies across the globe to provide selected services including International Driver's Permit and Driver's Licence Renewal to qualified Ghanaian citizens domiciled in other countries,” it stated.

According to the DVLA, the initiative will begin with a pilot phase in the United States of America, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands and the High Commission of the United Kingdom.

As part of the rollout, the Authority will train designated Embassy staff to verify applicants’ documents and forward them to Ghana for processing. Once completed, the processed documents will be returned to the respective Embassies for collection by applicants.

“This operation does not in any way mean that, the DVLA would post its domestic staff to work at Embassies in the aforementioned countries as the news headlines sought to portray,” the statement clarified.

