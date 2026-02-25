Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence

Ghana advises citizens to “exercise extreme caution” in Mexico following violence triggered by the killing of cartel leader El Mencho, urging avoidance of non-essential travel.

The Government of Ghana has issued a travel advisory to its citizens following escalating violence in Mexico after the killing of notorious cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho.

In a statement released on February 24, 2026, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs cautioned Ghanaian nationals travelling to or residing in affected parts of Mexico to exercise extreme caution and avoid non-essential travel.

The advisory follows an operation by Mexican security forces on February 22, 2026, which resulted in the death of El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. His killing has reportedly triggered coordinated retaliatory attacks by cartel operatives across several Mexican states.

The affected areas include Jalisco, Baja California, Colima, Guanajuato, Michoacán and Oaxaca. According to the statement, the unrest has been marked by armed clashes, the burning of vehicles and road blockades, leading to casualties and significant disruption to daily life.

A member of Mexico's national guard stands near a burned bus Sunday in Zapopan, in Jalisco state, amid unrest there. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images)

“In view of the unfolding situation in Mexico, Ghanaian nationals travelling to or residing in any of the affected cities are advised to exercise extreme caution in their movement and refrain from non-essential travel,” the statement said.

The government urged Ghanaians in Mexico to remain vigilant and maintain regular contact with the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., which has concurrent accreditation to Mexico.

“Ghanaian citizens in the jurisdiction are encouraged to maintain communication with the Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C. for consular assistance if the need arises,” the statement added, providing a hotline number: +1 (202) 709 0568.

Background of Violence in Mexico

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, the leader of the powerful CJNG Cartel (R), Scenes showing the extent of the security breakdown in Mexico (L). (Photo: Social Media)

Mexico has grappled with persistent cartel-related violence for nearly two decades. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, led by El Mencho, emerged as one of the country’s most powerful and violent criminal organisations, engaging in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and armed confrontations with state forces.

The group expanded rapidly in recent years, challenging older cartels and clashing with security agencies in multiple regions. Mexico’s broader drug war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and widespread insecurity, particularly in states with strong cartel presence.

Security operations targeting high-profile cartel leaders have historically triggered waves of retaliatory violence, including coordinated attacks on infrastructure and security personnel.

Despite the current tensions, the Government of Ghana expressed solidarity with Mexican authorities.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana conveys its solidarity to the Government of the United Mexican States and expresses confidence in the ability of the Mexican authorities to bring the situation under control,” the statement noted.