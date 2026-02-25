Advertisement

Celta Vigo sign Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:14 - 25 February 2026
Bernard Somuah Sarpong
Bernard Somuah Sarpong
Advertisement

RC Celta de Vigo have completed the permanent acquisition of Ghanaian forward Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko SC, tying the teenager to a long-term deal that will keep him at the club until June 2030.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old winger initially arrived in Spain in August 2024 on a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Following a series of influential performances, Celta activated the purchase option, signalling their confidence in his long-term potential and strategic importance to the club’s sporting vision.

MUST READ: 10 Most Dangerous Countries for Tourists in 2026

Somuah’s rise through the ranks of the “Canteira Celeste” has been swift and decisive.

Advertisement

After acclimatising with the Juvenil A side, he earned promotion to Celta Fortuna, the club’s reserve team, where he made his Primera Federación debut on the opening weekend against Zamora CF.

He has since cemented his place in Fredi Álvarez’s system, accumulating more than 800 minutes in Spain’s third tier.

READ ALSO: Chaos in Eswatini as fans storm pitch to beat referee in a brutal showdown [Video]

His impact has been immediate and measurable—scoring five goals while consistently troubling defenders with his acceleration, direct running, and sharp one-on-one ability.

The Ghanaian attacker has played a pivotal role in Celta Fortuna’s push for promotion.

Advertisement

His defining moment came in a dramatic comeback victory over Talavera at Barreiro, where he struck a stoppage-time winner to secure all three points.

READ MORE: Unbowed Benfica reject ‘racist’ Prestianni ban as star travels to Madrid for UCL clash

That contribution, alongside his sustained performances, has helped lift the reserve side to second place in the standings with 48 points, firmly positioning them in contention for a historic promotion campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
News
25.02.2026
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Entertainment
25.02.2026
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
News
25.02.2026
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Sports
25.02.2026
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Ghana Revenue Authority
News
25.02.2026
GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities
Bernard Somuah Sarpong
Sports
25.02.2026
Celta Vigo sign Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko