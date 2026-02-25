Age verification required
Celta Vigo sign Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko
RC Celta de Vigo have completed the permanent acquisition of Ghanaian forward Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko SC, tying the teenager to a long-term deal that will keep him at the club until June 2030.
The 19-year-old winger initially arrived in Spain in August 2024 on a loan-to-buy arrangement.
Following a series of influential performances, Celta activated the purchase option, signalling their confidence in his long-term potential and strategic importance to the club’s sporting vision.
Somuah’s rise through the ranks of the “Canteira Celeste” has been swift and decisive.
After acclimatising with the Juvenil A side, he earned promotion to Celta Fortuna, the club’s reserve team, where he made his Primera Federación debut on the opening weekend against Zamora CF.
He has since cemented his place in Fredi Álvarez’s system, accumulating more than 800 minutes in Spain’s third tier.
His impact has been immediate and measurable—scoring five goals while consistently troubling defenders with his acceleration, direct running, and sharp one-on-one ability.
The Ghanaian attacker has played a pivotal role in Celta Fortuna’s push for promotion.
His defining moment came in a dramatic comeback victory over Talavera at Barreiro, where he struck a stoppage-time winner to secure all three points.
That contribution, alongside his sustained performances, has helped lift the reserve side to second place in the standings with 48 points, firmly positioning them in contention for a historic promotion campaign.
