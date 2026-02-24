Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Unbowed Benfica reject ‘racist’ Prestianni ban as star travels to Madrid for UCL clash
Benfica have reaffirmed their full support for midfielder Gianluca Prestianni after UEFA imposed a provisional one-match suspension over allegations of racist abuse directed at Vinícius Júnior last week.
The 20-year-old is set to miss Wednesday’s decisive second leg of the play-off tie, following contentious scenes that erupted after the Brazil international netted the winning goal in the 50th minute of the first encounter.
Despite the suspension, Benfica travelled to Madrid on Tuesday morning with Prestianni included in the delegation.
According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the player received a standing ovation from supporters before departure — a visible show of solidarity amid the controversy.
In testimony submitted to UEFA as part of its ongoing investigation, Prestianni denied using any racial slur toward Vinícius Júnior.
Instead, he reportedly claimed that while covering his mouth with his shirt, he uttered a homophobic insult—an admission that, while serious, contradicts the accusation of racist abuse.
Following notification of the provisional ban, Benfica released a statement expressing regret over UEFA’s decision and confirming their intention to appeal in pursuit of an urgent ruling that could make the Argentine eligible for selection.
Club president Rui Costa strongly defended the player on Tuesday, branding the suspension unjustified.
“Nothing has been proven, and the player’s absence from this match is not warranted,” Costa said. “Prestianni is being labelled a racist, but he is anything but that. I can guarantee it.”
UEFA is understood to have enacted the temporary suspension partly due to concerns over potential tensions during pre-match formalities — particularly the prospect of a handshake scenario reminiscent of the infamous incident involving Luis Suárez and Patrice Evra when Liverpool F.C. faced Manchester United F.C. in 2012.
If found guilty of racially abusing Vinícius Júnior, Prestianni could face a suspension of up to 10 matches under UEFA disciplinary regulations.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football