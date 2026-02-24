Achraf Hakimi referred to criminal court over rape allegation

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been referred to a criminal court in Hauts-de-Seine, France, over a 2023 rape allegation. The Morocco international, indicted in March 2023, denies the accusation and says he awaits trial to clear his name.

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has been formally referred to trial on rape charges following an allegation dating back to 2023, French prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday, 24th February 2026.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office announced that the case will now be examined by the criminal court of Hauts-de-Seine, marking a significant judicial development nearly three years after the initial accusation

The legal process stems from a complaint filed in February 2023 by a young woman who alleges that the incident took place at the defender’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, after the two had connected via social media.

Hakimi, 27, denies the accusation and has consistently challenged the allegations made against him.

Hakimi wrote in his social media post:

Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything shows that it is false.

He added that he is awaiting the judicial process “with calm, which will allow the truth to be revealed publicly.”

Hakimi could be facing a prison sentence of up to 15 years if the court finds him guilty, though no verdict has been issued and a trial date has not yet been set.

Hakimi’s legal team has maintained his innocence and challenged key aspects of the prosecution’s case, while prosecutors argue there is sufficient evidence to proceed.

Despite the legal proceedings, Hakimi continues to be listed in PSG’s squad for upcoming fixtures, and the club has not publicly removed him from team activities.

