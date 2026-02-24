Advertisement

EPA pilots ionic nano copper technology on Birim River to tackle galamsey pollution

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:03 - 24 February 2026
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has launched a pilot project on the Birim River using Ionic Nano Copper technology to combat pollution caused by illegal mining (galamsey). CEO Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse described the initiative as a game-changer, revealing that $200,000 has been invested in the project, which could significantly reduce water treatment costs if expanded nationwide.
Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has launched a pilot clean-up exercise on the Birim River using an innovative Ionic Nano Copper technology as part of efforts to tackle pollution caused by illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Advertisement

The river, located in the Eastern Region, has suffered significant contamination from mining activities that have degraded water quality and threatened local ecosystems.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 3 SWESBUS students over viral assault on Obrachire SHS student

The exercise began on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Adiukrom in the Asiakwa area, where the EPA applied a specially formulated ionic nano-liquid directly to the water in hopes of restoring clarity and reducing heavy metal contamination.

Advertisement

The ionic nano copper solution works by binding to heavy metals and suspended particles in the water, causing contaminants to settle to the riverbed while cleaner water rises to the surface. This reaction begins within about 45 minutes of application.

EPA Chief Executive, Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse described the technology as a “game-changer” in the fight to rehabilitate polluted rivers, noting that approximately $200,000 has already been spent on developing and piloting the solution.

She added that the approach has yielded visible improvements in the Birim River within a short time, including clearer water separating from mud soon after application and that, if supported and scaled up, could lower future water treatment costs across the country.

READ ALSO: Achraf Hakimi referred to criminal court over rape allegation

The pilot exercise collaborated with Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, Water Resources Commission, CSIR-Water Research Institute, and Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, among others, to ensure accuracy in testing.

Advertisement

EPA has emphasised that while initial results are promising, further laboratory analysis of water samples is ongoing to confirm safety and environmental impact.

According to the Ghana Standards Authority, preliminary observations suggest the ionic nano copper treatment poses no harmful effects to humans or aquatic life.

Illegal mining, or galamsey, has been widely condemned for its devastating impact on Ghana’s rivers, forests and farmlands.

READ ALSO: 2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.

These activities have introduced heavy metals including arsenic, mercury and other toxins into waterways, affecting water quality and making treatment increasingly challenging and costly.

Advertisement

The Birim River, which flows from the Atewa Range in the Eastern Region, has been one of the water bodies most affected by mining contaminants, with sedimentation and pollution making its water unsafe for direct human use without treatment.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
News
25.02.2026
Energy Minister orders probe into fast depletion of ECG prepaid credit
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Entertainment
25.02.2026
Ghana’s Finest: Top 6 Most Versatile Actors in Ghanaian Cinema
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
News
25.02.2026
Ghana advises citizens to exercise extreme caution amid Mexican cartel violence
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Sports
25.02.2026
UCL: Madrid vs Benfica, PSG vs Monaco, Juve vs Gala. & Atalanta vs Dortmund - Preview & Predictions
Ghana Revenue Authority
News
25.02.2026
GRA interdicts 5 customs officers over transit cargo irregularities
Bernard Somuah Sarpong
Sports
25.02.2026
Celta Vigo sign Bernard Somuah Sarpong from Asante Kotoko