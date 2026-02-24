2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has interdicted two doctors and two nurses over the alleged failure to provide emergency care to hit-and-run victim Charles Amissah, who died after being turned away by three hospitals. A committee has been set up to investigate the incident.

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has announced the interdiction of the two medical doctors and two nurses following over their alleged failure to provide emergency care to a hit-and-run victim, 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah, who died after being turned away by three major hospitals. The action was announced in a press release issued on Monday, 23 February 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the press release, the hospital said:

“The Management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wishes to announce that two medical doctors and two nurses have been interdicted following their alleged failure to provide emergency medical care to a hit-and-run victim.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amissah was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on 6 February 2026, sustaining severe shoulder injuries. Emergency Medical Services personnel stabilised him at the scene and prepared him for transfer to a hospital for further treatment.

Charles Amissah, hit-and-run victim

However, reports indicate that he was turned away from the Police Hospital and Ridge Hospital due to unavailable beds. When the ambulance carried him to Korle Bu, he was again denied admission because of lack of beds.

Despite warnings from the ambulance team that further movement could be dangerous, the transfer was pursued, and he later went into cardiac arrest while still at Korle Bu’s Emergency area. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered but proved unsuccessful, and he was later certified dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its statement, Korle Bu management said a committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and Amissah’s unfortunate death, in accordance with “established administrative procedures.”

The Board and Management have called on all persons connected to the matter to cooperate fully with the committee to ensure a “fair and transparent inquiry.”

“The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital remains committed to transparency, accountability and the delivery of quality healthcare services,” the statement said.

The statement added that further information will be communicated upon completion of the investigation.

Advertisement