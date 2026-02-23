Advertisement

Security concerns rise over Mexico’s World Cup hosting amid cartel violence

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:03 - 23 February 2026
Concerns are growing over Mexico’s readiness to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup following recent cartel violence and security operations. With the tournament months away, questions are being raised about fan safety in host cities including Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup edges closer, just four months away, Mexico’s role as one of the co-hosts is drawing renewed scrutiny over safety concerns tied to the country’s ongoing battle with drug cartel violence.

Matches are slated to take place in Mexican cities including Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey, but recent clashes between security forces and criminal groups have heightened worries about fan security and public order leading into the tournament.

On 22 February 2026, Mexican security forces reported killing Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” the notorious leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) during a military operation in Jalisco state, the cartel’s stronghold.

The raid triggered immediate and widespread unrest across multiple Mexican states, including Guadalajara, a key World Cup host city.

Retaliatory attacks by cartel members included roadblocks, arson, gunfire and clashes with security forces, causing civilian panic, flight cancellations, and authorities to issue shelter-in-place warnings.

Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city and the site of four World Cup group matches, experienced such severe disruption that public transportation and mass events were temporarily suspended, reflecting how organized crime violence can directly impact everyday life.

The United States government issued shelter-in-place advisories for Americans in several Mexican states after the CJNG leadership upheaval, citing vehicle fires, road blockades and violent clashes that disrupted normal activity around major cities.

In addition to concerns about violent backlash, Mexican authorities are reportedly on high alert to prevent foreign cartel recruits from entering the country ahead of the tournament under the guise of tourism or World Cup attendance.

To counteract these threats, Mexican authorities have significantly stepped up security measures. Military and federal police units are being deployed alongside advanced anti-drone systems intended to protect stadiums and fan zones from unauthorized aerial devices, a method that criminal groups have occasionally used in past confrontations.

Mexico, which is co-hosting the World Cup with the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, has positioned the tournament as a major economic and cultural opportunity, expected to draw millions of fans and significant global attention.

But the juxtaposition of celebratory anticipation with the harsh reality of cartel-related violence mars the organisation.

