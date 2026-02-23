Red Star vs Partizan derby suspended after fire breaks out in stands

The Serbian SuperLiga derby between Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade was temporarily suspended after a fire broke out in the stands at Rajko Mitić Stadium. Emergency crews responded before play resumed in the heated Eternal Derby clash.

A fiery incident overshadowed one of European football’s fiercest rivalries on Sunday, 22 February 2026, when the Serbian SuperLiga derby between Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade was temporarily suspended after a section of the stadium erupted in flames.

Moments after former West Ham and Inter striker Marko Arnautović put Red Star 2–0 ahead in the Rajko Mitić Stadium, flames suddenly broke out in the stands housing Partizan supporters.

The blaze, reportedly sparked by ultras reacting to the scoreline, forced match officials to halt play and call in fire crews to bring the situation under control.

Emergency services responded quickly, and spectators in the affected section moved to safety as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. After an interruption of around eight minutes, play resumed in the 64th minute, allowing the match to continue under heightened security.

Credit: GETTY

By full-time, Red Star had secured a dominant 3-0 victory courtesy of an opening goal from teenage forward Vasilije Kostov, Arnautović’s second, and a late third by Aleksandar Katai. The result extended Red Star’s lead at the top of the Serbian top flight to four points over Partizan, with 13 games remaining in the season.

The “Eternal Derby” is one of the most passionate and intense rivalries in world football, drawing huge crowds and emotional support from both sides. But it also has a long history of trouble off and on the pitch.

Episodes of fan violence, clashes with police and destructive behaviour in stadiums have been recurring issues, steeped in decades-old tension between the city’s two biggest clubs.

