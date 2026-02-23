Ghana to host major Fugu and Kente exhibition in Zambia after Mahama’s viral state visit

President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to wear traditional fugu during his recent state visit to Zambia has sparked online debate and inspired a major Fugu and Kente exhibition aimed at promoting Ghanaian culture, diplomacy and textile exports.

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that a major Fugu and Kente exhibition will take place in Zambia from 6 to 8 March 2026. The event forms part of broader government efforts to promote the wearing of fugu on Wednesdays, a policy designed to stimulate demand and strengthen Ghana’s domestic textile value chain.

The initiative follows heightened public interest in the traditional garment after President John Dramani Mahama recently visited Zambia on a three-day state visit. During his arrival, the President wore fugu, a traditional northern Ghanaian attire crafted from handwoven strips of thick cotton stitched together into a distinctive, structured garment. In contrast, his Zambian counterpart received him at the airport dressed in a conventional suit and tie.

Announcing the forthcoming exhibition on Facebook, Mr Ablakwa described the development as “not only great for economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy and Pan-Africanism; it is absolutely fantastic for Ghana–Zambia relations”.

He indicated that the showcase would deepen bilateral ties while promoting Ghanaian craftsmanship on the international stage.

This iniciative comes after Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama attire sparked mixed reactions online as he arrived in Zambia for a three-day State Visit . On the Zambian Scorpion Facebook group, several users posted mocking remarks. One commenter, Malama Mulenga, labelled the outfit a “maternity blouse”. Another, Mwangala Imbula, wrote, “Am coming to get that blouse”, while Master G added, “We love our blouse brothers.”

Ghanaian officials were quick to defend the cultural significance of the garment. Mr Ablakwa emphasised that fugu is far more than clothing, describing it as a representation of African identity, dignity and heritage. In a video shared on social media, he argued that the viral debate had rekindled interest among young Africans and sparked what he termed a renaissance of the “African personality”. He urged Africans to embrace and celebrate their cultural roots.

Referring to Ghana’s independence history, he stated: “For the young ones on social media who want to know more about the attire… this is the attire that the founder of Ghana, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, wore when he declared independence on 6 March 1957.”

The discussion also drew commentary from popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, who rejected claims that the garment was a “blouse”. He argued that “the president is intentionally promoting the local garment industry both within and beyond our borders”. He further criticised detractors, stating that “it is unfortunate that many of you, despite having access to smartphones and the internet, still choose to remain ignorant”.