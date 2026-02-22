Advertisement

Juliet Ibrahim shares details of rape ordeal: ‘This guy is huge, taller than me’

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:39 - 22 February 2026
Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Ibrahim Juliet has opened up about a traumatic experience in her past relationship, revealing that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a former partner.

She made the revelation during an interview on WithChude YouTube channel in 2024, with recent circulation of her repeated sexual abuse. The actress recounted how her repeated refusals were ignored, describing moments where she said “no” and asked him to stop, but was allegedly pinned down and forced into sexual acts against her will.

She shared that consent was never given despite her partner’s insistence. According to her, the situation escalated to physical force, with the man overpowering her and dismissing her distress.

I kept saying, 'No, stop it. You pinned me down, and you're doing whatever it is. And you're smiling. Saying, 'don't worry.' And you're kissing while I'm crying. Like, that means you're a rapist.
Juliet described feeling terrified and powerless, particularly because of the physical difference between them. She alleged that she was at one point locked inside his house for several days until her sister Sonia intervened and came to her rescue.

I was scared. What do I do? This guy is huge. He’s taller than me.

The actress emphasised that forced sex within a relationship including marriage is rape, challenging societal beliefs that often dismiss sexual violence when it occurs between partners. She stated clearly that being in a relationship does not override the need for consent.

She said,

If your husband is forcing you when you’re not in the mood, it is rape
She urged women to speak up and report abuse. She also noted that many victims remain silent due to fear, shame, or uncertainty about where to seek help.

Juliet added that her experience has shaped how she approaches relationships today. She said she now asks direct questions about a man’s views on consent and intimacy early on, stressing that mutual willingness, mentally, emotionally, and physically is essential.

When I'm dating, I like to ask questions a lot. I want to know your mindset. If I speak to a guy and he tells me that, 'When you're not in the mood, what if I'm in the mood?' I'm like, 'I don't care.

I look at you as a rapist immediately because that means you want to force me. But it's a mental thing. Your mind, body and soul have to be prepared to receive and make love. That is not how you just do stuff
Her revelation has sparked conversations online about consent, intimate partner violence, and the importance of educating both men and women about boundaries in relationships.

Watch video below:

