Black Stars pick Bryant University as World Cup base 

The Ghana Football Association has selected Bryant University in Rhode Island as the Black Stars’ official base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here’s why the strategic location near Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto could boost Ghana’s preparations.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has picked Bryant University, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the United States, as the official base camp for the Black Stars’ preparations ahead of the global tournament this summer.

The announcement marks a key milestone in Ghana’s build-up to a tournament that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

By choosing Bryant University as their base camp, the Black Stars get a training environment that offers modern facilities and space for focused work away from the intense spotlight of major cities. The university’s sports infrastructure includes high-quality training pitches and residence halls.

Previously, the facility was known in American sport as the training home of the New England Patriots for nearly two decades, reinforcing its pedigree as a venue capable of supporting elite athletes.

From Rhode Island, the Black Stars will have convenient access to three of their scheduled World Cup host cities. It’s about a one-hour drive to Boston, roughly four hours to Philadelphia, and an estimated eight-hour journey to Toronto, practical distances that can help with recovery and match day planning.

This campaign marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at a FIFA World Cup, having previously competed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022. Their most memorable run came in 2010, when the black stars reached the quarter-finals and nearly made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Head coach Otto Addo and his squad are set to use the base in Rhode Island to fine-tune tactics, build fitness and develop team cohesion before flying out to North America for the tournament.

The Black Stars have also announced a series of high-profile friendly matches in March 2026 as part of their broader preparations. Placed in Group L, Ghana faces a tough slate of matches in the World Cup.

