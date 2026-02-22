Advertisement

Black Stars pick Bryant University as World Cup base 

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:33 - 22 February 2026
The Ghana Football Association has selected Bryant University in Rhode Island as the Black Stars’ official base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here’s why the strategic location near Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto could boost Ghana’s preparations.
Advertisement

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has picked Bryant University, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the United States, as the official base camp for the Black Stars’ preparations ahead of the global tournament this summer.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Throwback: When Copenhagen scored a goal without the ball touching the ground

The announcement marks a key milestone in Ghana’s build-up to a tournament that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

By choosing Bryant University as their base camp, the Black Stars get a training environment that offers modern facilities and space for focused work away from the intense spotlight of major cities. The university’s sports infrastructure includes high-quality training pitches and residence halls.

Previously, the facility was known in American sport as the training home of the New England Patriots for nearly two decades, reinforcing its pedigree as a venue capable of supporting elite athletes.

Advertisement

From Rhode Island, the Black Stars will have convenient access to three of their scheduled World Cup host cities. It’s about a one-hour drive to Boston, roughly four hours to Philadelphia, and an estimated eight-hour journey to Toronto, practical distances that can help with recovery and match day planning.

READ ALSO: Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, the visually impaired student who broke UG’s record with 4.0 GPA

This campaign marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at a FIFA World Cup, having previously competed in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022. Their most memorable run came in 2010, when the black stars reached the quarter-finals and nearly made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Head coach Otto Addo and his squad are set to use the base in Rhode Island to fine-tune tactics, build fitness and develop team cohesion before flying out to North America for the tournament.

The Black Stars have also announced a series of high-profile friendly matches in March 2026 as part of their broader preparations. Placed in Group L, Ghana faces a tough slate of matches in the World Cup.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Court remands 12 'National Security operatives', 2 land guards for demolishing 60 houses

Their tournament begins on June 17 against Panama in Toronto, before facing England at the Boston Stadium (Foxborough) on June 23, and closing out group play against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
News
24.02.2026
OSP probes alleged diversion of GH¢25.8m palm oil consignment
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
News
24.02.2026
2 doctors and 2 nurses in Korle-Bu interdicted over the death of hit-and-run victim.
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
News
24.02.2026
Headmaster of SWESBUS given 24-hours ultimatum to produce students in Obrachire SHS assault case - CID Director-General 
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Sports
24.02.2026
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
News
23.02.2026
Bongo DCE Joseph Akasake Abaa dies after short illness
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut
Sports
23.02.2026
Dick Advocaat steps down as Curacao boss months before historic World Cup debut