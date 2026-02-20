MUSIGA donates GH¢500 towards late Yaw Sarpong’s funeral

MUSIGA representatives address mourners at Yaw Sarpong’s one-week observance, pledging financial support and government engagement to ensure a dignified farewell.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has assured the family of late gospel artiste Yaw Sarpong of its commitment to securing a dignified and memorable funeral in his honour.

The pledge was made on 19 February 2026 during the musician’s one-week observance, where representatives of the union revealed that discussions were already underway to seek state support for the final rites of the veteran performer.

According to MUSIGA, its leadership acted promptly following news of Sarpong’s death, reaching out to key government figures to formally notify them and request assistance. Arepresentative stated;

When our brother passed, we made several visits. We approached the government to inform them of the sad development

He further explained that the union intends to escalate the engagement. He added;

We are planning to visit the Flagstaff House to meet the Chief of Staff and the President, so that any support they can offer towards Yaw Sarpong’s funeral will help ensure he receives a truly memorable farewell

As part of its immediate intervention, MUSIGA also presented a financial contribution to the bereaved family. the representative affirmed;

We are donating GH¢500 to the family to support the funeral preparations. When the time comes, MUSIGA will stand firmly behind them to ensure our brother is given a befitting burial