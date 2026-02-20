Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Reactions as Papa Shee faces low turnout on day one of prayer crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife
Ghanaian evangelist Papa Shee has come under criticism on social media after the opening session of a three-day prayer crusade organised for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh reportedly drew a sparse crowd.
The event follows the death of highlife icon Daddy Lumba, who passed away on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60. Since his passing, a dispute has emerged between his two surviving spouses, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over his estate. Akosua Serwaa has reportedly filed several applications in court seeking recognition as the sole surviving wife and requesting power of attorney over the late musician’s assets. However, the Kumasi High Court has not ruled in her favour.
Amid the ongoing legal wrangling, Papa Shee, said to be a close associate of both Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, announced plans to host a three-day intercessory prayer programme in her support.
@awurama_firstlady26 WE PRAY,WE DON'T SHOW UP #daddylumba #odobronii #kumasitiktokers #goviraltiktokvideo #trendingvideo ♬ original sound - Awurama_First Lady🇬🇭💎
The first session took place on Thursday, 19 February, at Obra Spot in Accra. However, videos circulating online suggested that attendance was lower than expected. Footage shared on TikTok by a user identified as Awurama First Lady showed rows of empty chairs arranged at the venue, with only a handful of people present.
READ MORE: 'I don’t think it was a robbery; I believe it was a contract killing' – Kwaw Kese on Fennec Okyere’s death
In one clip, Papa Shee appeared reflective as he prepared to commence the programme despite the modest turnout. Subsequent videos indicated that he proceeded with the service, delivering a sermon and leading prayers, including a session focused on deliverance.
The situation quickly sparked reactions online, with many users questioning the purpose of the crusade and commenting on the reported low patronage.
@awurama_firstlady26 WE PRAY,WE LOST🤔😁🤣🤪😀 #daddylumba #odobronii #westlifesong #goviraltiktokvideo #trendingvideo ♬ My love by Westlife - Lyrics0674
ALSO READ: Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan enstooled as a Chief in Ghana
Turkson wrote: “Eiiiii, so is this the east coast versus west coast you were talking about?”
Chantel asked: “Please, is Mama Akosua unwell or something? What exactly is the crusade for?”
Joana Wilson commented: “What is the theme of the crusade? Is it about Akosua Serwaa and Lumba’s properties?”
Another user, sawetie24, remarked: “You expect me to come and pray about something that does not concern my daily bread? Eiii!”
READ MORE: Celestine Donkor recounts musical journey and Class 6 teacher’s comment that inspired her
Meanwhile, iamGodslove questioned: “Papa Shee, why did you not intercede for your friend when her husband was alive?”
Despite the online backlash, the three-day prayer programme is expected to continue as scheduled.