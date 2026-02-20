Reactions as Papa Shee faces low turnout on day one of prayer crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife

Papa Shee presses on with prayers at Obra Spot despite a sparse crowd, as social media users question the purpose of the crusade for Daddy Lumba’s first wife.

Ghanaian evangelist Papa Shee has come under criticism on social media after the opening session of a three-day prayer crusade organised for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh reportedly drew a sparse crowd.

The event follows the death of highlife icon Daddy Lumba, who passed away on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60. Since his passing, a dispute has emerged between his two surviving spouses, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over his estate. Akosua Serwaa has reportedly filed several applications in court seeking recognition as the sole surviving wife and requesting power of attorney over the late musician’s assets. However, the Kumasi High Court has not ruled in her favour.

Amid the ongoing legal wrangling, Papa Shee, said to be a close associate of both Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, announced plans to host a three-day intercessory prayer programme in her support.

The first session took place on Thursday, 19 February, at Obra Spot in Accra. However, videos circulating online suggested that attendance was lower than expected. Footage shared on TikTok by a user identified as Awurama First Lady showed rows of empty chairs arranged at the venue, with only a handful of people present.

In one clip, Papa Shee appeared reflective as he prepared to commence the programme despite the modest turnout. Subsequent videos indicated that he proceeded with the service, delivering a sermon and leading prayers, including a session focused on deliverance.

The situation quickly sparked reactions online, with many users questioning the purpose of the crusade and commenting on the reported low patronage.

Turkson wrote: “Eiiiii, so is this the east coast versus west coast you were talking about?”

Chantel asked: “Please, is Mama Akosua unwell or something? What exactly is the crusade for?”

Joana Wilson commented: “What is the theme of the crusade? Is it about Akosua Serwaa and Lumba’s properties?”

Another user, sawetie24, remarked: “You expect me to come and pray about something that does not concern my daily bread? Eiii!”

Meanwhile, iamGodslove questioned: “Papa Shee, why did you not intercede for your friend when her husband was alive?”