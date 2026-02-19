Celestine Donkor recounts musical journey and Class 6 teacher’s comment that inspired her

Gospel artiste Celestine Donkor opens up about her humble beginnings in Abecka, her breakout single “Supernatural,” and the life-changing testimonies that confirmed her calling into ministry.

Award-winning gospel musician Celestine Donkor has opened up about her path into full-time music ministry, revealing that her calling was shaped by life experiences rather than a dramatic spiritual encounter.

She said in an interview with TV3 on TheAfternoonShow

I won’t say I had a direct calling from God saying, This is what you have to do, but the events of my life narrowed my understanding to where I am today.

Growing up in Abecka, a suburb of Accra, Donkor described herself as a shy and uncertain young girl who had no clear picture of what the future held.

She recalled,

The young Celestine Donkor was not this confident. I had fears

However, one comment from her Class 6 teacher left a lasting impression. Despite performing well in nearly all subjects, her teacher noted on her report card that she was “highly interested in music.”

After completing senior high school, Donkor found herself at a crossroads, whether to pursue higher education exclusively or devote herself fully to music. She ultimately chose to continue her education while still nurturing her musical talent.

Even in those early days, music brought her unexpected opportunities, including scholarships and other forms of support. Still, she was uncertain about committing to it as a lifelong career.

Her turning point came after she began recording professionally and released her early songs. The testimonies that followed deeply impacted her, including one from a listener who said a song had stopped them from committing suicide.

Donkor said;

That was the point for me,If this is impacting people and saving lives, then this is what I need to do.

She then began to pray intentionally about her music ministry, going on retreats and seeking divine inspiration for songs that would bless others.

Donkor’s first official single, “Supernatural,” marked her introduction as a solo artist after years of providing backing vocals and features for other musicians.

The song stood out at a time when many gospel tracks focused on hardship and emotional struggles. Instead, “Supernatural” carried a message of hope, miracles, and positive expectation.

“It was different,” she explained. “It talked about waking up every day looking forward to miracles, signs, and wonders.”

The single received strong public reception and went on to win Best Gospel Video at the time, cementing her place in Ghana’s gospel music scene.