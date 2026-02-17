Kwaw Kese finally reacts to Kwesi Arthur's GoFundMe saga, reveals amount raised

Kwaw Kese has defended his decision to create a GoFundMe fundraiser in support of Kwesi Arthur during the latter’s ongoing dispute with his former label, Ground Up Chale.

In January 2026, Kwaw Kese launched the online fundraiser after Kwesi Arthur alleged that Ground Up Chale was demanding 150,000 US dollars in exchange for the rights to use his own images. The initiative sought to mobilise fans and sympathisers to contribute modest sums, arguing that if enough people donated ‘just one dollar’, the collective effort could raise the required amount and enable the artiste to reclaim control of his image.

Kwesi Arthur, however, publicly distanced himself from the campaign and urged supporters to ignore it.

During an interview on Hitz FM on 16 February 2026, Kwaw Kese explained that his intention had been to ‘free’ Kwesi Arthur from the contractual impasse. He disclosed that the fundraiser had attracted contributions within minutes of going live.

He recounted:

‘Kwesi Arthur has over a million followers. I have over a million followers. We needed 150,000 dollars to settle the matter so that he could regain his freedom

So I set up the GoFundMe. I went online, shared the link and said, Let’s support our brother and raise the money so he can be free. People began donating immediately. Within minutes, seven people had contributed 170 dollars. Imagine if a thousand people had given something the amount would have been raised, and he would have been free

Responding to doubts about the campaign’s authenticity, Kwaw Kese maintained that GoFundMe operates transparently, with all transactions visible to the public. This, he argued, makes misappropriation impossible.

You cannot create a GoFundMe for someone and simply pocket the funds, that is not how it works

It is a public platform; everyone can see what is happening. How could I take the money for myself? My sole intention was to help Kwesi Arthur.

He added that the money raised remains untouched in the account. Although he had initially contemplated redirecting the funds to charity, the controversy surrounding the dispute has prompted him to favour refunding contributors if the funds are not claimed by the stipulated deadline.