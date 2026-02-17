Horror at High School hockey game as gunman opens fire, killing family members

Shocking footage has captured the moment a high school hockey game descended into chaos after a gunman opened fire inside an ice skating arena in Pawtucket, sending players and spectators scrambling for safety.

The incident occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, located just outside Providence. Livestream video from the match shows players on the bench suddenly ducking for cover after multiple gunshots rang out.

Athletes who were on the ice quickly rushed toward the sidelines in an effort to shield themselves from danger.

Witnesses reported hearing approximately a dozen shots in total, as screams and cries echoed throughout the arena. Panic spread rapidly among spectators as the situation unfolded.

In the aftermath, an unidentified woman told WCVB, as cited by the Daily Mail, that her father was responsible for the shooting.

“He shot my family, and he's dead now,” she said, adding that he had struggled with mental health issues.

According to a source from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who spoke to Fox News, the gunman fatally shot his wife and opened fire on his children before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities confirmed that at least two people lost their lives in what they described as a domestic-related incident stemming from a family dispute.

One child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while another remains hospitalised alongside two others, all reported to be in critical condition.

Importantly, none of the hockey players on the ice were physically harmed, as the shooting took place in the spectator stands.

Video from the scene appeared to show a man wearing a white beanie descending the seating area before discharging the firearm into the crowd. The sound of repeated gunfire prompted widespread panic, with spectators attempting to flee as the attack continued.

The tragedy has left the local community shaken, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

