Top 10 Greatest FIFA World Cups of All Time

Football, in any form, remains the greatest sport in the world. It may not be the oldest sport — wrestling, running, or archery predate it by centuries — but it is undoubtedly the most loved globally. No wonder it has earned the title “The Beautiful Game”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the inaugural World Cup, hosted by Uruguay in 1930, there have been 22 editions – each with its own claim to fame, unforgettable moments, or controversies.

The greatest sporting event takes place every four years, usually in June, and the world collectively waits with bated breath. But among all the accolades and historic achievements, which World Cups stand out as the very greatest?

Here is Pulse Ghana’s selection of the Top 10 Greatest World Cups from 1930 to 2022.

10. Sweden 1958

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweden 1958 FIFA World Cup

A young saviour from Santos steered Brazil to their first-ever World Cup title. Seventeen-year-old Pelé led the Seleção to the Jules Rimet Trophy in spectacular fashion. Alongside the prodigious but less consistent talent of Garrincha, Pelé broke multiple age-related records, including scoring a brace in the final against Sweden, leaving local fans applauding the visitors as much as their own team. Legendary players such as goalkeeper Lev Yashin, England’s Bobby Charlton, and 1958 Ballon d’Or winner Raymond Kopa also graced the tournament. Brazil went unbeaten in the group stage without conceding before scoring five goals against both France and Sweden in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, France’s Just Fontaine set a record with 13 goals in a single World Cup — a feat that remains unmatched more than six decades later.

9. Brazil 2014

Brazil 2014 FIFA World cup

The 2014 World Cup brought O Jogo Bonito back to South America, featuring the most goals per match of any recent tournament. Upsets included Costa Rica topping a group with Italy, Uruguay, and England, only exiting in a quarter-final shootout against the Netherlands. Defending champions Spain suffered a shocking 5-1 loss to the Dutch. Robin van Persie’s diving header in that match became iconic, while James Rodriguez dazzled with a brilliant strike for Colombia. The semi-final produced one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Germany dismantled Brazil 7-1, echoing the host nation’s heartbreak. Days later, Mario Götze’s extra-time winner secured Germany their first World Cup since 1990.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. France 1998

The French team celebrate with the FIFA trophy at the Stade de France after France defeated Brazil 3-0 in the final [Pedro Ugarte/AFP]

FIFA expanded the tournament to 32 teams, giving the finals a truly global feel. Debutants like Croatia, Jamaica, Japan, and South Africa joined traditional powerhouses. Memorable moments included Michael Owen’s electrifying goal against Argentina, David Beckham’s infamous red card, and Dennis Bergkamp’s sublime quarter-final strike. Ronaldo spearheaded Brazil’s attack, but it was France’s Zinedine Zidane who starred in the final, scoring two decisive headers to lead the hosts to their first-ever World Cup triumph.

7. Germany 2006

Fabio Cannavaro lifts the World Cup for Italy in 2006

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first World Cup in reunified Germany exceeded expectations. The hosts reached the semi-finals before losing to Italy in one of the all-time great clashes. Individual milestones included Ronaldo scoring his 15th World Cup goal, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debuting on the finals stage, and Zinedine Zidane scoring in his final match before his dramatic red card in the final. Italy ultimately triumphed, claiming their fourth World Cup title.

6. Mexico 1986

Diego Maradona lifts the World Cup trophy for Argentina in 1986. Photograph: Carlo Fumagalli/AP Photograph: CARLO FUMAGALLI/AP

After Colombia withdrew as hosts, Mexico became the first nation to stage the World Cup twice. Diego Maradona dominated the tournament, producing the infamous Hand of God goal and a masterful solo effort against England. With 24 teams participating and 16 advancing to the knockout stages, Argentina triumphed, largely thanks to Maradona’s five goals and five assists, cementing his status as one of football’s all-time greats.

5. West Germany 1974

The West Germans celebrate their 1974 triumph. Photograph: Empics/Wilfried Witters

The era of Total Football dazzled the world through Johan Cruyff, Johan Neeskens, and Ruud Krol. Despite the Netherlands’ brilliance, West Germany, led by Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner, and Gerd Müller, overcame the Dutch in the final. West Germany had lost unexpectedly to East Germany in the group stage but recovered to claim the Jules Rimet Trophy, which had been awarded to Brazil following their third victory four years prior.

4. Switzerland 1954

Switzerland 1954 FIFA Wolrd Cup | Getty Images

The 1954 finals, known for an average of over five goals per game, featured the legendary Magical Magyars led by Ferenc Puskás. Hungary had gone four years unbeaten, including emphatic wins over England, and dominated Germany 8-3 in the group stage. Yet in the final, West Germany shocked the world with the Miracle of Bern, winning 3-2 and claiming their first World Cup. Despite Hungary’s brilliance, their dominance went unrewarded, marking one of the most dramatic upsets in football history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Italy 1982

Italy 1982 FIFA World Cup: Reuters (Action images)

For the first time, 24 nations competed, with five making their debuts, including Algeria. Northern Ireland topped their group against Spain, while Austria’s controversial match with West Germany sparked outrage. Diego Maradona returned to the World Cup stage after missing the 1978 edition, while Paolo Rossi, returning from a betting scandal ban, scored six goals to lead Italy to victory. Italy defeated West Germany 3-1 in a final that showcased some of the finest football of the 20th century, highlighted by Tardelli’s iconic celebration.

2. Brazil 1970

Brazil 1970 FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final awarding of the Jules Rimet Trophy saw Brazil defeat Italy 4-1. The tournament averaged nearly three goals per game despite heat and high altitude, and the semi-final between Italy and West Germany became FIFA’s “Match of the Century” (4-3 in extra time). Broadcast in colour for the first time, the vivid canary yellow of Brazil dominated the screens. Pele, at the peak of his powers, led a side that scored 19 goals, with Jairzinho scoring in every match — a feat never repeated. Carlos Alberto’s iconic goal in the final epitomised the team’s brilliance.

1. South Africa 2010

South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup

In 2010, the FIFA World Cup did not merely arrive on African soil — it arrived with a roar that echoed across the globe. For the first time in history, the tournament was staged on the continent, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup became more than a competition; it became a cultural statement.From the opening ceremony in Johannesburg to the final in Soweto, South Africa painted the world in rhythm, colour and pride. The sound that defined the month was unmistakable — the vuvuzela.

Its relentless buzz became the tournament’s unofficial anthem, controversial to some but undeniably African. Stadiums did not simply cheer; they vibrated. The noise felt alive, like the pulse of a continent announcing itself to the world. Then there was Jabulani — Adidas’ bold, futuristic match ball. Designed for speed and unpredictability, it divided goalkeepers and thrilled attackers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Its aerodynamic flight produced swerves and knuckling trajectories that turned ordinary strikes into moments of chaos and brilliance. The ball itself became a character in the drama, as debated in dressing rooms as it was in press conferences. Yet beyond the sound and spectacle, the tournament carried emotional gravity. It was held in a nation still shaped by the legacy of Nelson Mandela, whose presence symbolised unity, reconciliation and hope. The World Cup felt like a continuation of his vision — a global celebration rooted in dignity and shared humanity.On the pitch, the football delivered its own poetry.

Spain’s patient, possession-heavy philosophy, tiki-taka at its purest, finally conquered the world. In the final at Soccer City, the Spain national football team defeated the Netherlands national football team 1–0 after extra time, with Andrés Iniesta’s strike settling a tense and physical contest. It was Spain’s first World Cup crown, earned through control rather than chaos. The tournament also produced unforgettable individual moments. Diego Forlán’s golden left foot carried Uruguay to the semi-finals.

Asamoah Gyan stood on the brink of history for Ghana, Africa’s last hope, in a quarter-final that stopped a continent’s heartbeat. And Germany’s youthful exuberance, dismantling Argentina 4–0, signalled a generational shift in European football.

A South Africa fan blows a vuvuzela at the 2010 World Cup (Getty)

Advertisement

Advertisement

But statistics alone cannot explain 2010. It was the kaleidoscope of colours in the stands: face paint, flags, and traditional attire. It was Shakira’s “Waka Waka” echoing through fan parks from Cape Town to Accra. It was the sight of Soccer City glowing like a calabash under floodlights. It was Africa, not as a backdrop, but as a host: confident, vibrant and unapologetically loud.