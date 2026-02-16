Advertisement

A/R: Police reject GH¢50k bribe, arrest 4 over major tramadol bust

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 17:26 - 16 February 2026
A/R: Police reject GH¢50k bribe, arrest 4 alleged drug queens over major tramadol bust
Ghana Police reject GH¢50,000 bribe and arrest four suspects after seizing 257 packs of tramadol and other prohibited drugs at Tweapease barrier on the Obuasi–Dunkwa highway in the Ashanti Region.
The Ghana Police Service has rejected a GH¢50,000 cash inducement and arrested four suspects in connection with a significant haul of prohibited drugs intercepted at the Tweapease Police barrier on the Obuasi–Dunkwa highway.

In a statement dated 16 February 2026, the Service confirmed that officers from the Obuasi Command seized the consignment on 13 February while it was being transported on a red OA Kia Grandbird bus en route to Ayamfuri near Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

According to the statement, the shipment comprised “257 packs of 50mg tramadol, 58 packs of 250mg tramadol also known as Red, [and] 58 packs of 225mg tapendol, also known as Royal.”

Police explained that after intercepting the bus at the barrier, officers conducted a thorough search and discovered “two (2) sealed brown boxes containing the drugs.” The driver, Joseph Nkrumah, aged 37, was immediately arrested. During interrogation, he reportedly identified one Perpetual, a native of Ayamfuri, as the owner of the consignment.

The development took a dramatic turn the following day. On 14 February, while investigations were ongoing, the alleged owner of the drugs and three others arrived at the same Tweapease barrier with a cash sum of GH¢50,000.

“The said owner of the drugs, together with three others namely Diana Mensah, 40 years; Abena Neyea, 43 years and Nana Akua, 35 years showed up at the same Tweapease barrier with a cash of GH¢50,000.00 to grease the palms of the police,” the statement said.

However, the attempted bribe was unsuccessful. Police noted that officers “took the money and immediately arrested suspect Perpetual and her three friends for further investigation,” adding that the GH¢50,000 “is also retained for evidential purposes.”

All four suspects are expected to appear before court on Monday, 16 February 2026, under provisions of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which criminalises the prohibited sale of drugs and related substances.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command reiterated its warning to criminal elements, cautioning that individuals who attempt to conduct illegal activities within its jurisdiction will find the terrain very hostile.

