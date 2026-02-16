GNFS confirms 6 dead, 7 injured after fuel tanker fire on Accra–Nsawam highway

Six people dead and seven injured after a fuel tanker explosion triggered a massive fire at Signboard near Okanta on the Accra–Nsawam Highway, as GNFS warns against illegal fuel siphoning.

At least six (6) people have died and seven (7) others are receiving treatment following a devastating road traffic accident that triggered a massive fire outbreak at Signboard near Okanta, off the Accra–Nsawam Highway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement dated February 16, the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, February 14, 2026.

According to the Service, a distress call was received at 0445 hours, prompting the immediate deployment of firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station. Upon arrival, the crew encountered what it described as “a fully developed vehicular fire” involving a petrol tanker carrying about 54,000 litres of fuel, a VIP bus, three (3) saloon cars and four (4) motorcycles, all engulfed in flames.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intensity of the blaze required reinforcement from the Bunso Fire Station. The GNFS said “through coordinated and tactical firefighting efforts, including the application of foam compound, the fire was brought under control at 0824 hours and completely extinguished at 1108 hours.”

A total of fifteen (15) casualties were recorded, comprising eleven (11) males and four (4) females. Three (3) victims, two (2) males and one (1) female, died at the scene. Their badly charred bodies were handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigation.

Twelve (12) injured persons were initially transported to Nsawam Hospital. Two (2) were discharged, including one (1) against medical advice, while ten (10) critical patients were referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital. The GNFS confirmed that three (3) of the referred patients later succumbed to their injuries. The remaining seven (7), including two (2) male children, four (4) male adults and one (1) female, are still receiving treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered when some individuals allegedly attempted to illegally breach the petrol tanker using cutting tools. The Service noted that “sparks generated during attempts by some individuals to illegally breach the petrol tanker… may have ignited petrol vapours, leading to the intense fire.”

The GNFS added that the “swift intervention of firefighters prevented a potential explosion,” warning that fuel siphoning is “illegal and extremely dangerous.”

The Eastern Regional Command extended its heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and urged the public to stay away from accident scenes involving flammable substances and to alert emergency services immediately.

Advertisement