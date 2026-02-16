FIFA set to rule on NFF petition as Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes hang in the balance

Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup ambitions could receive a dramatic lifeline as FIFA prepares to issue its verdict on a petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) challenging the eligibility of certain players fielded by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) during the African qualification play-off final.

The NFF lodged a formal complaint in December 2025, alleging that at least six DR Congo players who featured in the decisive match had recently changed their national allegiance without properly completing the required procedures.

Nigeria lost the encounter 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regulation and extra time, ending their direct bid for the World Cup.

NFF Confident in Its Case

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi expressed confidence in the federation’s position.

“We believe we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on our complaints,” he said.

A ruling in Nigeria’s favour could potentially overturn the result of the play-off final, paving the way for the Super Eagles to replace DR Congo in the intercontinental play-off tournament, scheduled for March 2026.

Implications of FIFA’s Decision

Should FIFA uphold Nigeria’s petition, DR Congo may be disqualified from the play-offs, allowing the Super Eagles to continue their pursuit of qualification. The decision carries significant weight not only for Nigeria but also for Africa’s remaining World Cup qualification landscape, as it could reshape the final stages of the continental qualifying process.

DR Congo’s football authorities, however, have dismissed the allegations, insisting that all players were eligible and that any disputes should be resolved on the field rather than through administrative appeals.

Awaiting the Verdict

FIFA’s ruling, expected imminently, is being closely watched by millions of Nigerian fans, football stakeholders, and analysts across the continent. The outcome will determine whether Nigeria’s World Cup hopes remain alive or whether DR Congo’s place in the qualification process is confirmed.

