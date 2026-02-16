Advertisement

GPL WK22 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak shock Kotoko, Aduana hold Medeama; how other teams performed

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:22 - 16 February 2026
Matchday 22 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League delivered high drama across multiple centres, headlined by a pulsating Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak Break Kotoko’s Home Run

Accra Hearts of Oak reignited their title ambitions with a disciplined 1–0 victory over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The decisive moment arrived in the 14th minute when Baba Adamu rose highest to power home a header beyond goalkeeper Mohamed Camara. Despite being reduced to 10 men before halftime, the Phobians demonstrated defensive organisation and mental resilience to hold firm.

Kotoko struggled to convert possession into meaningful opportunities, with striker Albert Amoah largely contained. Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare delivered a commanding performance, producing crucial saves to preserve the lead as the hosts intensified pressure after the break.

The result not only ended Hearts’ recent winless run against their rivals but also injected fresh momentum into the title race.

Medeama Held by Aduana

At TNA Park, league leaders Medeama SC were forced to settle for a 1–1 draw against Aduana FC.

Salim Adams handed Medeama the lead in the 19th minute, but Seidu Saana restored parity midway through the second half. A dramatic late twist saw Yussif Mubarik’s stoppage-time penalty saved by Prince Osei, denying the hosts maximum points and tightening the gap at the summit.

GoldStars Cruise, Vision Dominate

Defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars produced a commanding 3–0 win over Basake Holy Stars. Razack Sanou and Arthur Justice set the tone before Kumi Attah sealed the victory.

Vision FC recorded one of the weekend’s most emphatic results, dismantling Eleven Wonders 3–0, with Faruk Mohammed, Labaran Majeed Alidu, and Sherif Mohammed Iddrisu all on target.

Narrow Wins and Late Drama Elsewhere

Bechem United edged Young Apostles 1–0 courtesy of Augustine Okrah’s second-half strike.

Berekum Chelsea secured a 2–1 victory over Heart of Lions, while Karela United stunned Dreams FC with a dramatic 90th-minute winner from Aihassan Ali.

Hohoe United claimed a 2–1 triumph against Nations FC after racing into an early two-goal lead, and Swedru All Blacks narrowly defeated FC Samartex 1–0 via a Zayat Abubakari penalty.

Full Results – Matchweek 22

  • Eleven Wonders 0–3 Vision FC

  • Medeama SC 1–1 Aduana FC

  • Bechem United 1–0 Young Apostles

  • Berekum Chelsea 2–1 Heart of Lions

  • Bibiani Gold Stars 3–0 Basake Holy Stars

  • Dreams FC 0–1 Karela United

  • Hohoe United 2–1 Nations FC

  • Swedru All Blacks 1–0 FC Samartex

  • Asante Kotoko 0–1 Hearts of Oak

With just 12 matches remaining, the title race remains finely poised. Hearts’ statement victory in Kumasi, coupled with Medeama’s slip, has ensured that the battle for supremacy in the Ghana Premier League is far from settled.

