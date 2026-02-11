Sarkodie names his top 3 Ghanaian footballers of all time [Video]

Ghanaian music legend and Africa’s acclaimed rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has revealed his top three Ghanaian footballers of all time.

In an interview with ESPN Africa, the award-winning rapper made a surprising revelation about the players he considers the best ever to don the Black Stars jersey.

Topping his list is Abedi Ayew “Pele”, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest football legends and one of Africa’s most gifted playmakers. Born on November 5, 1964, Pelé rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s, starring for clubs such as Marseille in France, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

Renowned for his exceptional vision, dribbling, and leadership, Abedi Pele played a pivotal role in Ghana’s 1982 Africa Cup of Nations triumph and later became a global ambassador for African football. He is also the father of football stars André Ayew and Jordan Ayew, continuing a proud football legacy.

Next on the list is Sulley Muntari, the retired Ghanaian midfielder born on August 27, 1984. Known for his powerful shots, stamina, and versatility, Muntari enjoyed a successful club career in Europe, featuring for top teams like Udinese, Inter Milan—where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2010—and AC Milan.

On the international stage, he was a vital figure for the Black Stars, representing Ghana in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and FIFA World Cups, earning a reputation as a formidable and influential midfield presence.

Asamoah Gyan

Finally, Sarkodie highlighted Asamoah Gyan, born on November 22, 1985, Ghana’s all-time top scorer and a true football icon. Known for his speed, clinical finishing, and leadership, Gyan has played across Europe, Asia, and Africa, including clubs like Udinese, Sunderland, and Al Ain.

He is celebrated for his immense contributions to the Black Stars, leading Ghana in several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three FIFA World Cups, famously helping the nation reach the quarterfinals in 2010. His goal-scoring ability and charisma have cemented him as one of Africa’s most recognisable football stars.

