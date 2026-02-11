Breaking News: Thomas Frank fired by Tottenham Hotspur after 8 months

The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position, and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.