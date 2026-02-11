Breaking News: Thomas Frank fired by Tottenham Hotspur after 8 months
Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Danish head coach Thomas Frank after Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, a result that leaves the club in 16th place in the Premier League.
The 51-year-old joined Spurs from Brentford in June, replacing Ange Postecoglou, who, despite winning the Europa League and ending a 17-year trophy drought, was dismissed after guiding the club to a 17th-place finish in the Premier League.
The defeat to Newcastle capped a prolonged period of poor results and growing discontent among fans and the board, widely regarded internally as the final straw.
In an official statement, Tottenham said:
The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position, and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.
Frank’s departure makes him Tottenham’s fifth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019, with Pochettino now considered one of the leading candidates to return.
Frank arrived from Brentford with a reputation as one of English football’s astute tactical operators, having guided the Bees from Championship contenders to established Premier League competitors. His Spurs contract ran until 2028, but inconsistent results and a playing style that failed to fully convince undermined the promise of long-term stability.
Despite a decent start, Frank could not steady the ship left by his predecessor, finishing with just seven wins from 26 Premier League games, alongside eight draws and 11 defeats. Home form was particularly concerning, with only two league wins in 13 matches and recurring struggles against teams perceived as weaker opposition.
Overall, his win rate of 26.9% reflects a campaign that fell far short of expectations for a club aiming for top-tier contention.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football