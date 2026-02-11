Advertisement

Journalist drags CHRAJ to court over asset non-declaration by Ahiafor, Randy Abbey, others

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:22 - 11 February 2026
Journalist drags CHRAJ to court over asset non-declaration by Ahiafor, Randy Abbey, others
Ghanaian journalist Wilberforce Asare takes CHRAJ to court, seeking an investigation into alleged asset non-declaration by senior officials, including Ahiafor and Randy Abbey, highlighting accountability gaps in public office.
Ghanaian journalist Wilberforce Asare has filed a mandamus application at the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court, seeking to compel the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate alleged breaches of the country’s asset declaration laws by senior public officials.

The application, filed on 9 February 2026 under case number GJ/0402/2026, requests the court to issue “an order of Mandamus directed at the Respondent to investigate complaints filed before it on November 2025 pursuant to Article 287 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

Through his lawyer, Eric Dawda, Asare argues that CHRAJ has failed to act on a formal complaint he lodged on 20 November 2025, based on an official Right to Information response from the Auditor-General dated 4 November 2025. The verification “confirmed that some appointees of the current Government at the time had not declared their assets after being appointed into various positions,” he said.

Ghanaian journalist Wilberforce Asare

Officials Named in Complaint

Bernard Ahiafor

Attached to the affidavit is a list of twelve (12) Board Chairs and two (2) Chief Executive Officers alleged to have failed to declare assets before assuming office:

  • Board Chairs: Richard Kwame Asante (MIIF), Prof. Joseph Oteng-Adjei (GNPC), Alhaji Huudu Yahaya Iddrisu (NPA), Franklin Mensah (GIIF), Dr Joseph Nyarkotei Dorh (GEXIM Bank), Mr Kojo Fynn (Ghana Gold Board), Ernest Thompson (Petroleum Commission), Nana Ansah Sasraku I (SSNIT), Kwaku Osafo-Buabeng (GIADEC), Hon. James Agalga (GACL), Hon. Bernard Ahiafor (SIC Insurance), Gerald Kofi Totobi Quakyi (Ghana Gas).

  • Chief Executives: Isaac Andrews Tandoh (Minerals Commission), Dr Ransford Anertey Abbey (Ghana Cocoa Board).

In his complaint to CHRAJ Commissioner Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, Asare stated: “The complaint concerns serious constitutional and statutory violations arising from the failure or refusal of certain public office holders… to comply with their mandatory obligations to declare their assets and liabilities under Article 286 of the Constitution and sections 1 and 3 of the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550).”

He added: “Given the constitutional importance of the asset declaration regime as a safeguard against corruption, abuse of office, and conflict of interest, I respectfully urge the Commission to exercise its mandate under Article 287(1) and (2) to investigate these matters and take appropriate action consistent with law, precedent, and the principles of transparency and accountability that underpin public service in Ghana.”

Alleged Inaction by CHRAJ

Mr. Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

Asare deposed that after filing the complaint, he received no formal response. He subsequently wrote to CHRAJ on 11 December 2025, stating: “To date, I have not received any formal acknowledgement of receipt, nor have I been provided with an update or indicative timelines regarding the processing of the complaint.”

The affidavit notes that “despite receiving the Applicant's request and follow-up letter, the Respondent has failed, neglected, and/or refused to either acknowledge receipt of the Applicant's complaints submitted in November 2025 or respond to them.”

Asare contends that CHRAJ’s failure to act has impeded his constitutional duties as a citizen. He stated: “In view of the said blatant neglect by the Respondent, the Applicant is unable to exercise his civic duty(ies) in accordance with Article 41 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

The application argues that CHRAJ’s duty to investigate such complaints is mandatory and public in nature, adding: “When a person triggers the performance of a public duty, such as the Respondent's duty, and the Respondent fails to carry out that duty… the requesting party may apply to this Honourable Court for an order of mandamus to compel the public institution to perform its obligations.”

The case is expected to be heard later in February 2026.

