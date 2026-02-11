Alabaster Box gives court update on GH¢15m copyright case against Medikal

Alabaster Box provides an update on its ongoing legal battle with Medikal, saying the copyright case remains in court as the group seeks GH¢15 million in damages.

Nearly a year after Ghanaian a cappella group Alabaster Box initiated legal action against rapper Medikal over alleged copyright infringement, the matter remains before the courts with little public visibility, until now.

The dispute, which began in April 2025, centres on claims that Medikal used a portion of the group’s song Akwaaba in his track Welcome to Africa without authorisation. While the case has largely unfolded away from public scrutiny, members of Alabaster Box provided an update during an interview on Okay FM on 10 February 2026.

According to the group, proceedings are still ongoing. They disclosed that initial attempts to personally serve Medikal and his management team with a writ of summons were unsuccessful. As a result, the court granted permission for substituted service, a legal procedure that allows court documents to be delivered through alternative means. That process has since been completed, and the case is continuing through the legal system.

The group stated,

Alabaster Box

The issue is still in court. We attempted to serve him, but we were unable to, so the court granted us leave to serve him by substituted service. That has been done, and other processes are ongoing. We have taken our minds off it and are focusing on other matters. Wherever the court process leads and whenever we are called, we will appear

Alabaster Box further explained that before resorting to legal action, they had attempted to resolve the matter directly. After discovering that Welcome to Africa allegedly sampled their work, they reached out to Medikal’s camp. However, rather than engaging with the artiste directly, they said they were referred to an intermediary.

Recognising the sensitivity of the matter, the group sought legal counsel and allowed their lawyer to handle further discussions. They claim communication broke down shortly after their legal representative made contact.

They recounted;

When we realised the song had sampled our work, we contacted them and were directed to a middleman. Once we understood that, our lawyer advised us to step back and allow him to handle the discussions. However, when they realised he was a lawyer, communication ceased entirely

Despite the tension surrounding the case, the group emphasised that they are prepared to accept whatever judgement the court delivers. They stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law and complying with any final decision.

They added;

We are waiting for the court process to run its course. Once a ruling is given, failure to comply could have serious consequences. We are not being unreasonable; we simply expect respect

Alabaster Box contends that the opening ten seconds of Welcome to Africa reproduce elements of their song Akwaaba. They further argue that similarities in both the title and certain lyrical passages suggest derivation from their original composition.

Through their legal representatives, the group previously demanded the immediate removal of Medikal’s track from all digital and traditional distribution platforms. According to them, this request was not honoured.

As part of their legal claim, Alabaster Box is seeking general damages of GH¢10 million for alleged copyright infringement, in addition to GH¢5 million in exemplary damages. They argue that the inclusion of what they describe as profane lyrics in Medikal’s song has negatively associated their brand with content that does not reflect their values.

The case remains pending before the court.

