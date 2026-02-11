Dentaa releases step-by-step guide on how to apply for GRAMMY Recording Academy Membership

Dentaa Show breaks down the Recording Academy membership process, offering African and emerging music professionals a clear roadmap to joining the body behind the Grammy Awards.

Ghanaian entertainment outlet Dentaa Show has unveiled a detailed visual explainer designed to guide music professionals through the process of joining the Recording Academy, the organisation responsible for the Grammy Awards.

Published across the platform’s official social media channels, the multi-slide presentation outlines the requirements for applicants seeking consideration for the Recording Academy’s Class of 2026. The guide is particularly geared towards African creatives and emerging industry figures aiming to secure a stronger presence within global music institutions.

Central to the application process is the requirement for two professional endorsements from individuals working within the music industry. These endorsements must be submitted digitally and may come from existing Recording Academy members or from qualified professionals who are not members. The guide clarifies that the credibility and substance of the recommendation carry greater weight than the referee’s membership status. It also stresses the importance of referees using the applicant’s correct email address to avoid administrative complications.

Following the submission of the recommendations, candidates will receive an email invitation to complete a comprehensive professional profile. This profile must detail the applicant’s contributions to the recording industry and should include supporting materials such as links to official websites, social media platforms, streaming services, press features and awards recognition.

All components of the application, including endorsements and the candidate profile, must be finalised by 1 March 2026. Any submissions completed after the deadline will automatically be deferred to the 2027 review cycle.

Applications are assessed annually by a peer review panel, which convenes in the spring. Those who are successful will receive formal invitations to join the Academy in early July. Upon acceptance, new members are required to activate their membership with an annual fee of 150 US dollars.

By presenting the process in a clear, accessible format, Dentaa Show seeks to remove uncertainty surrounding Grammy membership and encourage greater participation from African music professionals. Observers within the industry have praised the initiative as a strategic step towards increasing African representation in global music decision-making spaces, including nomination processes, voting systems and broader policy discussions.

HOW TO APPLY FOR GRAMMY RECORDING ACADEMY MEMBERSHIP

STEP 1

STEP 2

