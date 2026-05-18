DR Congo’s viral superfan Lumumba to attend World Cup after presidential approval

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s iconic football superfan, Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as “Lumumba”

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s iconic football superfan, Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as “Lumumba”

DR Congo’s viral football superfan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba, will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the national team after President Félix Tshisekedi approved the players’ request.

DR Congo’s viral football superfan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as “Lumumba”, will join the country’s official delegation to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo approved the request after national team players reportedly appealed for him to travel with the squad.

Lumumba gained global attention during the 2025 AFCON.

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The Democratic Republic of Congo’s iconic football superfan, Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as “Lumumba”, has been included in the country’s official delegation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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According to reports, the decision followed a special request from members of the national team and was later approved by President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Under the arrangement, Lumumba’s entire trip will be funded by the Congolese state, including flights, accommodation, feeding, and match tickets throughout the tournament.

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The reports add that authorities have also confirmed that he will receive support with travel documentation and visa processing to ensure a smooth journey with the team.

Lumumba gained international attention during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where his unique presence in the stands quickly went viral across social media.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s iconic football superfan, Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as “Lumumba”

Often seen standing still in solemn silence, he became a symbolic figure for many supporters, paying tribute to Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba while representing themes of resilience, pride, and national identity.

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Following DR Congo’s historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, players led by captain Chancel Mbemba reportedly appealed to authorities to allow the beloved supporter to travel with the squad.

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DR Congo booked their place at the tournament after edging Jamaica 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff

The move has been widely praised by fans, with many describing it as a powerful recognition of the emotional bond between the national team and its supporters.

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DR Congo booked their place at the tournament after edging Jamaica 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff, securing the country’s first World Cup appearance since 1974, when the nation competed under the name Zaire.