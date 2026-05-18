Top 10 countries with the lowest quality of life in 2026
Nigeria ranked lowest globally on Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index, with insecurity, inflation, unemployment, and poor infrastructure cited as key factors.
Egypt was the only other African country to appear in the global bottom 10 list.
The rankings were based on indicators including healthcare, pollution, purchasing power, traffic, safety, and overall living standards.
Quality of life in countries is shaped by several key factors, including income levels, access to healthcare and education, safety, political stability, and infrastructure.
A new report released by Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index has highlighted several countries facing major challenges in areas such as healthcare, safety, pollution, purchasing power, traffic congestion, and general living conditions.
According to the rankings, Nigeria recorded the lowest Quality of Life score globally, followed by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Other countries listed among the lowest-ranked nations include Venezuela, Egypt, Philippines, Iran, Indonesia, Peru, and Vietnam.
Numbeo’s index evaluates countries using a range of indicators, including healthcare quality, cost of living, purchasing power, pollution levels, commuting times, climate conditions, and public safety.
Countries Ranked Among the Lowest for Quality of Life
1. Nigeria
Nigeria ranked at the bottom of the index amid concerns over insecurity, inflation, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and declining purchasing power.
2. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka continues to grapple with economic instability and rising living costs following recent financial and political crises.
3. Bangladesh
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Rapid urbanisation, overcrowding, pollution, and mounting pressure on public services contributed to Bangladesh’s low placement.
4. Venezuela
Years of economic collapse, hyperinflation, and shortages of essential goods continue to affect living standards across Venezuela.
5. Egypt
Egypt’s ranking was impacted by economic pressure, increasing living expenses, traffic congestion, and pollution concerns.
6. Philippines
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The Philippines faced challenges linked to overcrowding, transport difficulties, environmental concerns, and relatively low wages.
7. Iran
International sanctions, inflation, and prolonged economic hardship continue to place pressure on daily life in Iran.
8. Indonesia
Indonesia’s low score reflected issues including pollution, traffic congestion, uneven infrastructure development, and income inequality.
9. Peru
Political instability, economic uncertainty, and public safety concerns contributed to Peru’s position on the list.
10. Vietnam
Despite experiencing strong economic growth in recent years, Vietnam’s ranking was affected by urban congestion, pollution, and healthcare-related concerns.
While Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index is widely referenced internationally, some analysts have questioned the limitations of crowd-sourced data in measuring living standards across different countries. Nevertheless, the rankings continue to influence global discussions surrounding quality of life, economic wellbeing, and social development.
Countries with the World's Lowest Quality of Life by Numbeo— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 17, 2026
1. Nigeria 🇳🇬
2. Sri Lanka 🇱🇰
3. Bangladesh 🇧🇩
4. Venezuela 🇻🇪
5. Egypt 🇪🇬
6. The Philippines 🇵🇭
7. Iran 🇮🇷
8. Indonesia 🇮🇩
9. Peru 🇵🇪
10. Vietnam 🇻🇳
Source: Numbeo's Quality of Life Index.
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