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Top 10 countries with the lowest quality of life in 2026

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:19 - 18 May 2026
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Top 10 countries with the lowest quality of life in 2026
Numbeo’s latest Quality of Life Index ranks Nigeria as the world’s lowest-rated country for living conditions, while Egypt also appears among the global bottom 10 nations.
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  • Nigeria ranked lowest globally on Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index, with insecurity, inflation, unemployment, and poor infrastructure cited as key factors.

  • Egypt was the only other African country to appear in the global bottom 10 list.

  • The rankings were based on indicators including healthcare, pollution, purchasing power, traffic, safety, and overall living standards.

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Quality of life in countries is shaped by several key factors, including income levels, access to healthcare and education, safety, political stability, and infrastructure.

A new report released by Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index has highlighted several countries facing major challenges in areas such as healthcare, safety, pollution, purchasing power, traffic congestion, and general living conditions.

According to the rankings, Nigeria recorded the lowest Quality of Life score globally, followed by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Other countries listed among the lowest-ranked nations include Venezuela, Egypt, Philippines, Iran, Indonesia, Peru, and Vietnam.

Numbeo’s index evaluates countries using a range of indicators, including healthcare quality, cost of living, purchasing power, pollution levels, commuting times, climate conditions, and public safety.

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Countries Ranked Among the Lowest for Quality of Life

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1. Nigeria

Nigeria ranked at the bottom of the index amid concerns over insecurity, inflation, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and declining purchasing power.

Nigeria
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2. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with economic instability and rising living costs following recent financial and political crises.

Sri Lanka. Image credit: Dylan Shaw/Unsplash

3. Bangladesh

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Rapid urbanisation, overcrowding, pollution, and mounting pressure on public services contributed to Bangladesh’s low placement.

Vehicles stuck in the traffic jam during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Rehman Asad/NurPhoto — Getty
Vehicles stuck in the traffic jam during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Rehman Asad/NurPhoto — Getty

4. Venezuela

Years of economic collapse, hyperinflation, and shortages of essential goods continue to affect living standards across Venezuela.

Venezuela

5. Egypt

Egypt’s ranking was impacted by economic pressure, increasing living expenses, traffic congestion, and pollution concerns.

Cairo Festival City Mall – Cairo, Egypt via www.al-futtaimmalls.com

6. Philippines

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The Philippines faced challenges linked to overcrowding, transport difficulties, environmental concerns, and relatively low wages.

Philippines

7. Iran

International sanctions, inflation, and prolonged economic hardship continue to place pressure on daily life in Iran.

Iran
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8. Indonesia

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Indonesia’s low score reflected issues including pollution, traffic congestion, uneven infrastructure development, and income inequality.

Indonesia | Wikipedia

9. Peru

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Political instability, economic uncertainty, and public safety concerns contributed to Peru’s position on the list.

Machu Picchu, Peru

10. Vietnam

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Despite experiencing strong economic growth in recent years, Vietnam’s ranking was affected by urban congestion, pollution, and healthcare-related concerns.

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Hội An, Vietnam [VietnamPlus]
Hội An, Vietnam [VietnamPlus]

While Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index is widely referenced internationally, some analysts have questioned the limitations of crowd-sourced data in measuring living standards across different countries. Nevertheless, the rankings continue to influence global discussions surrounding quality of life, economic wellbeing, and social development.

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