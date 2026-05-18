Beasts of No Nation star Abraham Attah graduates from U.S. University

Beasts of No Nation star Abraham Attah graduates from U.S. University

Beasts of No Nation star Abraham Attah graduates from U.S. University

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, known for Beasts of No Nation, has graduated from Tufts University in the United States. The award-winning star shared photos from his graduation ceremony, marking another milestone in his academic and acting journey.

The Ghanaian actor has completed his studies at Tufts University.

He shared graduation photos on Instagram, wearing an academic gown and kente sash.

Known for Beasts of No Nation, Attah continues to balance education with his acting career.

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Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has reached another major milestone after graduating from Tufts University in the United States.

The award-winning actor announced his graduation on Monday, May 18, 2026, sharing photos from what appeared to be his graduation ceremony on Instagram.

Abraham Attah, widely known for his breakout role as Agu in the acclaimed film Beasts of No Nation alongside Idris Elba, looked cheerful in an academic gown complemented by a colourful kente sash draped around his neck.

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In some of the photos shared on his Instagram page, the actor posed with what appeared to be a family, including an adult man, woman, and a young male.

Other images showed him celebrating the achievement with schoolmates, several of whom also wore kente stoles.

Captioning the post, Abraham Attah reflected on his journey with a brief but emotional message: “And it all worked out.”

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The 24-year-old actor rose to international fame following his powerful debut performance in Beasts of No Nation, which earned him global recognition and multiple accolades, including the Black Film Critics Circle Rising Star Award.

Abraham Attah/ Image via Instagram

Beyond his breakout role, Abraham Attah also appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he played the role of Abe Brown, further cementing his place in the entertainment industry.