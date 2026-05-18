Kennedy Agyapong celebrates as his daughter Yvonne Agyapong graduates from Yale University with a degree in Cognitive Science.

Kennedy Agyapong celebrates as his daughter Yvonne Agyapong graduates from Yale University with a degree in Cognitive Science.

Yvonne Agyapong, daughter of Kennedy Agyapong, graduates from prestigious Yale University in the US

Yvonne Agyapong, daughter of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated from Yale University with a degree in Cognitive Science, continuing her record of academic excellence.

Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter, Yvonne Agyapong, has graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Science in Cognitive Science.

She completed the milestone at Yale’s 325th Commencement ceremony on 16 May 2026, with her family celebrating her achievement.

Yvonne is already known for academic excellence, having previously graduated as valedictorian from Union Catholic High School in New Jersey.

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Yvonne Agyapong, daughter of former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated from Yale University in the United States, marking another academic milestone for the family.

She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Cognitive Science during Yale’s 325th Commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, 16 May 2026.

A video shared by her brother, Kenneth Agyapong, captured a joyful family moment as Yvonne, dressed in kente with a matching sash, posed alongside him. Overcome with excitement, he could be heard saying, “Ken, we did it. Ken, we did it. We got another degree,” celebrating the achievement.

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Yvonne responded warmly by blowing a kiss to the camera and saying,

Thank you, Daddy.

At her graduation, Yvonne Agyapong was one of the students honoured by the Afro American Cultural Centre. She received the Arthur L. Pulley LLB '53 and Bernice Cosey Pulley DIV '55 Research Award for the Advancement of Peace and Justice in the Americas and Africa.

Her latest academic success follows an already impressive track record. She previously graduated from Union Catholic High School in New Jersey, where she was named valedictorian at the age of 18, excelling in subjects including Mathematics, English, and Social Studies.

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