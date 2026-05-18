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Shatta Wale snatches double win at IRAWMA as critics debate his ‘global dancehall king’ status

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:32 - 18 May 2026
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Shatta Wale has won two awards at the 43rd IRAWMA Awards in Florida, including Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year, sparking renewed debate over his global status in dancehall music.
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  • Shatta Wale won two awards at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in Florida.

  • He picked up Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year (ShattaFest) at the ceremony.

  • His management described the wins as proof of his global influence, thanking fans and organisers for supporting African music internationally.

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been recognised with two major honours at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), held over the weekend in Florida, United States.

According to his management, the self-styled “African Dancehall King” picked up awards in two categories: Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year for his flagship event, ShattaFest.

The organisers of the awards ceremony were praised for what his team described as continued recognition of African music on the global stage. In a statement, management expressed appreciation for the platform provided to African artistes and the visibility it offers the continent’s creative industry.

READ MORE: 'Doomsday Prophet’ Ebo Noah spotted praying against rain at football match months after jail release

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They also extended gratitude to fans worldwide, particularly members of the Shatta Movement fanbase, for their consistent support, engagement, and voting efforts.

The statement further described the achievement as a reaffirmation of Shatta Wale’s influence in global dancehall music and his status as one of Africa’s most prominent musical exports.

ALSO READ: KiDi praises Kwami Eugene as one of Ghana’s most talented artistes

The IRAWMA Awards, which celebrate reggae and world music excellence, continue to honour artistes who have contributed significantly to the growth and international reach of the genre.

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