Shatta Wale snatches double win at IRAWMA as critics debate his ‘global dancehall king’ status

Shatta Wale has won two awards at the 43rd IRAWMA Awards in Florida, including Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year, sparking renewed debate over his global status in dancehall music.

Shatta Wale won two awards at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in Florida.

He picked up Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year (ShattaFest) at the ceremony.

His management described the wins as proof of his global influence, thanking fans and organisers for supporting African music internationally.

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been recognised with two major honours at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), held over the weekend in Florida, United States.

According to his management, the self-styled “African Dancehall King” picked up awards in two categories: Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year for his flagship event, ShattaFest.

The organisers of the awards ceremony were praised for what his team described as continued recognition of African music on the global stage. In a statement, management expressed appreciation for the platform provided to African artistes and the visibility it offers the continent’s creative industry.

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They also extended gratitude to fans worldwide, particularly members of the Shatta Movement fanbase, for their consistent support, engagement, and voting efforts.

PRESS!!!



SHATTA WALE WINS DOUBLE AT THE 43RD IRAWMA AWARDS IN FLORIDA



Congratulations to the African Dancehall King 🙏🙏🙏✈️✈️✈️🥂🥂🥂💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/VMMH5YdY4L — Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) May 18, 2026

The statement further described the achievement as a reaffirmation of Shatta Wale’s influence in global dancehall music and his status as one of Africa’s most prominent musical exports.

The IRAWMA Awards, which celebrate reggae and world music excellence, continue to honour artistes who have contributed significantly to the growth and international reach of the genre.

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