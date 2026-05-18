José Mourinho appointed Real Madrid Head Coach on two-year deal

José Mourinho is reportedly set to return to Real Madrid on a two-year deal after a disappointing season, marking a dramatic comeback to the Spanish giants he previously managed.

José Mourinho is reportedly set to return to Real Madrid CF on a two-year deal, pending official confirmation from the club.

The Portuguese coach previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

His return is expected to mark a major managerial shake-up at the Bernabéu following a disappointing season and growing pressure for change.

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José Mourinho is set for a return to Real Madrid CF after agreeing to become the club’s new head coach on a two-year contract.

The Portuguese manager returns to the Santiago Bernabéu after more than a decade after leaving the Spanish giants in 2013.

The appointment would be crucial for Real Madrid following a disappointing campaign that saw the club miss out on major silverware and face growing pressure from supporters demanding change.

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Club president Florentino Pérez is believed to have pushed strongly for Mourinho’s return as part of efforts to restore discipline, experience and a winning mentality back into the dressing room.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, overseeing one of the club’s most competitive eras in modern football.

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Mourinho's Real Madrid win Spanish title

During his first spell, he won La Liga in the 2011/12 season, Copa del Rey in 2011, Spanish Super Cup in 2012.

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His 2011/12 league-winning side also broke several records, including becoming the first Real Madrid team to surpass 100 points in a La Liga season while scoring more than 120 goals.

He is known for rebuilding the mentality and structure that later helped Real Madrid dominate Europe under subsequent managers.

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The 63-year-old remains one of football’s most decorated managers, having won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, as well as two UEFA Champions League trophies with Porto and Inter Milan.