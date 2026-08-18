'O2 is too small for us' – A-Plus says Shatta Wale is eyeing Wembley Stadium

Gomoa Central MP and outspoken Shatta Wale supporter Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has explained why he believes the dancehall star has yet to headline a concert at London's O2 Arena.

A-Plus claims Shatta Wale has not performed at London's O2 Arena because the venue is too small to accommodate his fan base, raising concerns about overcrowding.

He says the Shatta Movement is instead exploring Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a future major concert.

A-Plus also congratulated Stonebwoy on his international achievements and urged Ghanaian artistes to pursue major global stages, while stressing the importance of sponsorship and support.

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According to A-Plus, the O2 Arena's capacity is too small to accommodate Shatta Wale's sizeable fan base, with the camp instead hoping to stage a major concert at either Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, A-Plus said concerns over crowd numbers had influenced the decision not to pursue a concert at the O2.

He said;

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As for us, the 4Lyfe and SM Movement family, the reason we can't hold a concert at the O2 is because that place is too small for us. If Shatta plays a concert at such a space, people might get hurt or even die because the crowd is too much

He claimed the team was exploring the possibility of securing Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 80,000 for major events, as its preferred venue for a future London concert.

He added;

We are trying to see if they would give us Wembley. We would fill up Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of about 80,000. That is where we want to play, or maybe Tottenham Stadium

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A-Plus also highlighted the potential economic benefits of Ghanaian artistes staging major concerts internationally.

He argued that successful concerts on some of the world's biggest stages could contribute to Ghana's tourism and creative arts sectors while inspiring other musicians to pursue similar achievements.

The MP congratulated Stonebwoy on his recent international milestone and encouraged other Ghanaian artistes to aim for major venues outside the country.

He stated;

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We would also congratulate Stonebwoy and urge all artistes to also try and do it. As we are saying all of this, support and sponsorship are also very important

A-Plus's comments come as Ghanaian artistes continue to expand their international presence, with major UK performances increasingly becoming an important measure of their global appeal.