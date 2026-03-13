Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Shatta Wale claims he can fill the O2 Arena with or without support
Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has expressed confidence that he could headline and fill London’s iconic The O2 Arena on his own, insisting that his brand has grown strong enough to attract a large international audience.
The musician made the remarks during an appearance on the programme Ekosiisen on Asempa FM on Wednesday, where he discussed the global potential of Ghanaian artistes and the level of preparation required to stage major international concerts.
According to him, his success over the years has helped him build a powerful brand capable of drawing large crowds, provided the right systems and support structures are in place.
He said;
The Shatta brand is very strong. That is why sometimes people wonder how I manage to achieve certain things. I work with a team, and whenever I set my mind on something, I believe it can be achieved. It all depends on the structure, the planning and how the event is organised.
Shatta Wale also pointed out that he already enjoys considerable support from fans in the United Kingdom, which he believes could make a large-scale concert at the venue possible.
He noted;
I have a very strong fanbase in the UK, and if I secure the right investors, filling the arena will not be difficult. What Nigerian artistes are currently doing on the global stage is nothing unusual
The dancehall artiste stressed that staging concerts at major international venues requires more than just popularity, highlighting the need for financial backing and professional planning.
Referencing fellow Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, he explained that successful concerts abroad are usually supported by strong teams and investors working behind the scenes.
He said, referring to Royal Albert Hall;
When Sarkodie performed at the Royal Albert Hall, there were people supporting the event behind the scenes. Even if he plans to fill the O2, there will still be a team and investors supporting the project
Despite his confidence, Shatta Wale emphasised that such ambitions should not be interpreted as rivalry among Ghanaian artistes. Instead, he believes they represent a shared aspiration for the country’s music industry to gain stronger global recognition.
He said;
READ MORE: Highlife Veteran Sloopy Mike accuses Kuami Eugene of sampling his song without his consent
If I say I want to support Sarkodie, it could even mean becoming one of the investors behind the project. I believe I can organise such a show on my own, but when investors come on board, it becomes much bigger.
His comments highlight ongoing conversations within Ghana’s music industry about expanding the global reach of local artistes and staging concerts at some of the world’s most prestigious venues.