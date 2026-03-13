Shatta Wale claims he can fill the O2 Arena with or without support

Shatta Wale says he is confident he can fill The O2 Arena if the right structure and investment are put in place.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has expressed confidence that he could headline and fill London’s iconic The O2 Arena on his own, insisting that his brand has grown strong enough to attract a large international audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician made the remarks during an appearance on the programme Ekosiisen on Asempa FM on Wednesday, where he discussed the global potential of Ghanaian artistes and the level of preparation required to stage major international concerts.

According to him, his success over the years has helped him build a powerful brand capable of drawing large crowds, provided the right systems and support structures are in place.

He said;

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Shatta brand is very strong. That is why sometimes people wonder how I manage to achieve certain things. I work with a team, and whenever I set my mind on something, I believe it can be achieved. It all depends on the structure, the planning and how the event is organised.

Shatta Wale also pointed out that he already enjoys considerable support from fans in the United Kingdom, which he believes could make a large-scale concert at the venue possible.

He noted;

I have a very strong fanbase in the UK, and if I secure the right investors, filling the arena will not be difficult. What Nigerian artistes are currently doing on the global stage is nothing unusual

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dancehall artiste stressed that staging concerts at major international venues requires more than just popularity, highlighting the need for financial backing and professional planning.

Referencing fellow Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, he explained that successful concerts abroad are usually supported by strong teams and investors working behind the scenes.

He said, referring to Royal Albert Hall;

READ MORE: Ga Traditional Authorities summon Daddy Lumba family head over burial site controversy

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Sarkodie performed at the Royal Albert Hall, there were people supporting the event behind the scenes. Even if he plans to fill the O2, there will still be a team and investors supporting the project

Despite his confidence, Shatta Wale emphasised that such ambitions should not be interpreted as rivalry among Ghanaian artistes. Instead, he believes they represent a shared aspiration for the country’s music industry to gain stronger global recognition.

He said;

READ MORE: Highlife Veteran Sloopy Mike accuses Kuami Eugene of sampling his song without his consent

If I say I want to support Sarkodie, it could even mean becoming one of the investors behind the project. I believe I can organise such a show on my own, but when investors come on board, it becomes much bigger.