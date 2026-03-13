'Pres. Mahama using brother’s private jet saves taxpayers money' – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu defends President John Mahama’s use of his brother’s private jet, saying the arrangement saves Ghana money.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended the decision by John Dramani Mahama to use a private jet belonging to his brother for official travel, stating that the arrangement helps the country save money while plans are underway to procure a new presidential aircraft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the issue on JoyNews Prime, Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that the current presidential jet has experienced frequent breakdowns, raising concerns about safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

According to him, the communications squadron of the Ghana Air Force has already written to government recommending the procurement of a new aircraft for presidential use as well as additional planes for the Air Force.

He said the challenges associated with the existing aircraft have made it necessary for government to begin the process of acquiring a new presidential jet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In between the time that this aircraft has its procurement processes started and its delivery, the president needs to travel.

He explained that instead of chartering aircraft at high costs, President Mahama opted to use a jet owned by his brother as a temporary measure. According to him, this decision was intended to reduce the financial burden on the state.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu claimed that chartering private aircraft during the administration of former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reportedly cost about $18,000 per hour, an expense he said the current arrangement seeks to avoid.

The president said he has a brother who owns an aircraft, so rather than using taxpayers’ money to pay thousands of dollars per hour to charter a plane, he will use his brother’s jet to save the country money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that under the arrangement, the president pays for fuel while the pilots are paid by the aircraft owner, who employs them. Other operational expenses, such as landing charges in foreign countries, may be covered by the state where necessary.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu questioned criticisms from the political minority over the matter, arguing that the decision was made in the interest of protecting public funds.

How can any minority group say they are worried because the president of Ghana is saving us money? How is that a problem?

The use of the private jet has generated debate in political circles, with critics raising concerns about transparency and possible conflicts of interest, while government officials maintain that the arrangement is a cost-saving measure until a new presidential aircraft is acquired.

Advertisement