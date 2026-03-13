McDan lists ‘habits your parents passed down to you’ that you must avoid

McDan urges young people to break away from negative habits inherited from their parents.

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has urged young people to critically examine the habits and beliefs they inherit from their parents. He stressed that adulthood requires individuals to rise above practices that hinder personal growth.

In a reflection shared on social media, McDan encouraged the youth to break away from certain attitudes passed down through generations, including blind beliefs, tribalism, poor work ethic and rumour peddling.

According to him, maturity involves the courage to question long-held assumptions and the discipline to replace them with better values.

He wrote,

As much as you can, you should try to break free from some of the habits your parents passed down to you

The businessman explained that while parents often do their best in raising their children, some of the perspectives they pass on may not always serve the next generation well.

He therefore challenged young people to ask themselves a difficult but necessary question: where their parents may have been wrong and what aspects of their upbringing should be discarded.

Adulthood demands a higher standard

He added that individuals must be honest enough to evaluate their upbringing and correct habits that could limit their potential.

McDan emphasised that true maturity is not about simply inheriting a parent’s worldview, but about having the courage to examine it and outgrow it where necessary.

Your parents did the best they could; now you have the opportunity to do even better

He also highlighted financial discipline as an important area where young people must be willing to improve beyond what they were taught at home.

According to him, people are not bound by the money habits they grew up with and can choose to adopt better financial practices.

