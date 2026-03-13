Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
McDan lists ‘habits your parents passed down to you’ that you must avoid
Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has urged young people to critically examine the habits and beliefs they inherit from their parents. He stressed that adulthood requires individuals to rise above practices that hinder personal growth.
In a reflection shared on social media, McDan encouraged the youth to break away from certain attitudes passed down through generations, including blind beliefs, tribalism, poor work ethic and rumour peddling.
According to him, maturity involves the courage to question long-held assumptions and the discipline to replace them with better values.
He wrote,
As much as you can, you should try to break free from some of the habits your parents passed down to you
The businessman explained that while parents often do their best in raising their children, some of the perspectives they pass on may not always serve the next generation well.
He therefore challenged young people to ask themselves a difficult but necessary question: where their parents may have been wrong and what aspects of their upbringing should be discarded.
Adulthood demands a higher standard
He added that individuals must be honest enough to evaluate their upbringing and correct habits that could limit their potential.
READ ALSO: McDan Aviation accuses GACL of breaching court injunction in ‘midnight operation’ at Airport
McDan emphasised that true maturity is not about simply inheriting a parent’s worldview, but about having the courage to examine it and outgrow it where necessary.
Your parents did the best they could; now you have the opportunity to do even better
He also highlighted financial discipline as an important area where young people must be willing to improve beyond what they were taught at home.
According to him, people are not bound by the money habits they grew up with and can choose to adopt better financial practices.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-