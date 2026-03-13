McDan Aviation accuses GACL of breaching court injunction in ‘midnight operation’ at Airport

McDan Aviation Limited has accused the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) of breaching a court injunction and violating the terms of its licence agreement following what it described as a late-night operation at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement issued on 12 March 2026, the company alleged that the actions by the state-owned airport operator were aimed at undermining its business despite an ongoing legal process.

McDan Aviation indicated that it had invested substantial resources in developing Ghana’s first private Fixed Base Operation terminal at Terminal 1 under a licence agreement signed with GACL in August 2022.

“McDan Aviation invested millions of dollars to develop Ghana’s first private FBO terminal at the Accra International Airport’s Terminal 1, operating under a landmark licence agreement signed in August 2022,” the company stated.

According to the firm, the facility has played a key role in strengthening Ghana’s position as a hub for private aviation and investment.

Ghana Airport Company Limited

“This facility has elevated Ghana’s standing as a premium aviation hub, driving private business aviation, tourism, and investment inflows,” it said.

The company maintained that it had honoured its financial obligations under the agreement, including rent payments over several years.

“For five years, including periods when the facility was non-operational, McDan Aviation consistently met its rent obligations in good faith,” the statement noted.

Although it acknowledged a brief delay in rent payment, the company said the issue was temporary and had since been resolved.

“McDan Aviation experienced a brief payment delay triggered by operational challenges amid the current global business crisis,” the statement explained. “This temporary delay was fully rectified, with all outstanding amounts settled in good faith.”

The company argued that portraying the delay as a breach of contract misrepresents the circumstances surrounding the matter.

“To characterise this brief administrative matter as a fundamental breach of contract does not reflect the reality of our longstanding partnership with the GACL or our commitment to meeting our financial commitments,” it said.

McDan Aviation also claimed that attempts to resolve the matter through dialogue were unsuccessful.

“The company made several attempts to engage GACL, but these efforts were declined,” the statement added.

According to the company, the licence agreement governing its operations requires the airport operator to issue a 90-day eviction notice before taking any action to remove it from the premises.

“The contract governing our operations at Terminal 1 clearly stipulates that GACL is required to provide McDan Aviation with a 90-day notice of eviction before taking any action to remove them from the premises,” it said.

“By failing to give the required period of notice, GACL has wilfully violated this fundamental contractual requirement.”

The dispute intensified after GACL was served with a court injunction on 10 March 2026.

“On March 10, 2026, GACL was formally served with a court injunction (motion for interlocutory injunction),” the statement said.

However, McDan Aviation alleged that officials of the airport operator entered the facility in the early hours of the following day and removed equipment belonging to the company.

“Yet, in the early hours of March 11, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., GACL officials proceeded to forcibly enter the terminal and remove valuable equipment and property belonging to McDan Aviation.”

The company described the move as a deliberate disregard for the court process and a breach of contractual obligations.

“This action was taken in clear and deliberate defiance of the injunctive process served on the GACL,” the statement said.